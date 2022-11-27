Ocean City girls basketball team hits layups all over town to fight cancer

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City High School girls basketball team organized what it billed as the “world’s longest layup line” Sunday.

The Red Raiders players and coaching staff marched and dribbled across the island, doing layups at each court while raising money to battle cancer.

“We have such a great group of kids that believe in service for others, so what a better way to kick off our season,” coach Stephanie Gaitley said.

The team started at the basketball courts on 52nd Street. Each player and coach took a ball and dribbled to all seven public basketball courts in the city, stopping to shoot at each. They marched 5 miles in total and finished at the 6th Street Civic Center, where they stopped for pizza and drinks. Proceeds collected from the event were to be donated to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

The Red Raiders had a police escort as they dribbled down the street and across the island. A car drove slowly ahead of the team playing Christmas music as the occasional group of passersby cheered for them. While overcast skies threatened rain throughout the day, the team continued along the route undaunted.

Enthusiasm for the season and the cause was on display during the event. Tori Vliet, a senior and a captain for the Red Raiders, said the event was an important team-building exercise as they all came together for a higher cause. She noted that cancer was a disease that impacted people throughout the community and said she was proud to be part of Sunday’s effort.

“I feel like by doing this fundraiser with the team, it gives us a chance to really come together as more than a team, like a family,” Vliet said. “We can really come together to support something we all believe in.”

The other team captains were similarly effusive in their praise for the effort. A’yanna Morton, while also speaking to the importance of the cause, noted that the event gave the team a chance to connect with its new coaching staff, calling it a “great way to start the season.” Avery Jackson also said she was appreciative of the coaches and the support they have shown her and her teammates.

“It just means so much with everything that they’ve done for us so far,” Jackson said. “It’s so important to give back and just to bond with the team.”

Yow’s influence

Kay Yow, the namesake of the charity the team was supporting, was a Hall of Fame basketball coach, primarily for North Carolina State. Diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987, Yow nevertheless went on to win more than 700 games and an Olympic gold medal over a 38-year coaching career before her death in 2009.

Gaitley said that she had met Yow as a young coach and knew several of Yow’s former players, all of whom praised the North Carolina State coach.

“I think what hit home with me the most was just how kind she was, how kind she was to everyone she met,” Gaitley said. “That’s kind of how I was raised, just try to be the nicest person you can be and make a difference in someone’s life.”

Gaitley has had an esteemed coaching career in her own right. She has been head coach of multiple college basketball teams over the last 36 years and won 684 games, according to The Associated Press. She has returned to her high school to take over as coach of the team for which she once starred.

The cause is close to Gaitley, as it is for so many. She said before the march that one of her sisters was diagnosed with cancer and that one of her assistant coaches died from cancer last year. Her brother-in-law died from cancer about a month ago.

“It’s not just me, this is touching everybody,” Gaitley said.

Laura Wheeler, a representative from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and a team character coach, helped to put together the layup line. She has organized several other team-bonding and charity events for the Red Raiders in the leadup to the season, including by having them volunteer to write Thanksgiving cards for the Shores at Wesley Manor senior-living facility. Wheeler said she, too, had family members affected by cancer and was proud of the team’s efforts Sunday.

“Any way you can raise money to help fund research for it or help families who don’t have enough money to get by, anytime you do something like that, it’s a good cause,” Wheeler said.

‘Close to our hearts’

The battle against cancer had special resonance with many on the team and in the city. Mikenzie Helphenstine, a teacher and coach of multiple sports at the Ocean City School District, died of cancer in May at age 43. Various people described her Sunday as an inspiration throughout the community, and her mother was in attendance before the team began marching.

“This is just a really special season for us, and starting off with a cause like this, something we’ve all been it’s really important to us,” said Maddy Monteleone, another Red Raiders team captain. “Seeing all that support and being able to bring people together and us being the reason to bring people together, it’s just a great feeling.”

Helphenstine’s name was written on many of the basketballs dribbled in the march Sunday, as were the names of others who lost their lives to cancer. Police Officer Jack Davis, an assistant coach and Gaitley’s nephew, helped to write those names on the ball before the team departed.

“It’s close to our hearts,” said Davis, who is a part of the community-oriented policing unit. “You don’t think about it until, I’m sitting there this morning and I’m writing the names on the balls and I’m like, ‘I had no idea it was this many people.’”

Multiple assistant coaches in attendance were touched by the event as well. Emily Gillian said she was affected by the passing of Helphenstine, who had been her freshman field hockey coach, adding that she also lost an uncle to cancer last year. She said she was proud to see the city and team respond with charity efforts such as the march.

Coco Vanderslice-Lefkowitz, Gaitley’s sister, was another assistant coach in attendance. She discussed the family’s experiences with cancer, adding that one of her children was a cancer survivor. She said it was important for people to respond to their own experiences by working to help others.

“All of us have our individual stories,” Vanderslice-Lefkowitz said. “These are the things that give you a purpose.”

The National Cancer Institute estimates that more than 600,000 people will die of cancer in the United States in 2022. Those interested in supporting the Red Raiders’ fundraising efforts for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund can donate via Venmo through the account @ocbbal.