Ocean City gets 5 more years on back bay dredging approval

OCEAN CITY — City officials on Tuesday touted state approval for a new dredging permit for the city's bay side, which means another five years on a permit to clear waterways in private and public areas the length of the bay.

According to a city announcement released Tuesday, the current permit is set to expire in April, but the new approvals extend the permit until 2028.

The city worked with ACT Engineering on the permit, which means each project to clear silted back bays and boat slips does not need to go through a separate permitting process.

“This unprecedented island-wide approach to dredging is a key element to Ocean City’s sustainable program,” reads the announcement from spokesperson Doug Bergen. “Before the all-inclusive permit was first issued five years ago, the city, individual property owners and condominium associations faced a hodgepodge of current and expired permits.”

The renewal process required each individual applicant to spend time, pay permit fees and navigate a lot of red tape, according to Bergen. A tip-to-tip maintenance dredging permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection had never been issued before the previous five-year approval.

The permit will allow Ocean City to continue its maintenance dredging program beyond this winter, and it will allow private owners to dredge at their own expense without having to go through an individual permitting process.

A five-year capital plan approved by City Council projects $11 million will be spent on dredging projects, with $1 million proposed for 2023 and $4 million in 2024. Each project would still need to go out to bid and be individually approved by council.

"I want to thank ACT Engineers for their work in securing and renewing this essential permit," Mayor Jay Gillian said in a statement. “This will continue our commitment to maintaining our lagoons and back bays. Like the beach, the back bay is a valuable asset that benefits the whole community.”