Ocean City Flower Show will be virtual, but Unlocking of the Ocean will happen in person

OCEAN CITY — A 48-year-old tradition will continue virtually this year as the annual Flower Show presented by the Garden Club of Ocean City will highlight floral creations and garden displays via photographs submitted by enthusiasts of all ages and levels, the city said Monday.
Here is the chance to show off home gardens and flower arrangements. Individual flowers, container gardening, flower gardens, vegetable gardens, house plants, and door wreaths are all welcome, Doug Bergen, the city's public information officer, said in a statement.
As long the plants are living, they will be accepted, Bergen said.
Submit photos to events@ocnj.us. Bergen said a few favorite submissions will be featured via the Ocean City Music Pier Facebook Page @MusicPier. The submission deadline is June 1. The featured selections will be posted on June 3 and 4, he said.
There is no theme, but be sure to provide your name, contact information, and a description and any special information about your entry, Bergen said.
The Garden Club’s 45th annual Ocean City Flower Show opened Friday, featuring commercial and…
Typically held inside the Music Pier, the Flower Show Committee decided to hold the 2020 and 2021 events online due to COVID-19, Bergen said.
With the governor announcing that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors and lifting capacity limits on outdoor gatherings, Unlocking of the Ocean ceremony will take on new meaning this year, Bergen said.
City officials will turn the key at noon May 28 on the beach next to the Music Pier, Bergen said.
Once the ocean is ceremonially opened for the season, the first bathers will be fully clothed local business owners and employees, Bergen said. The annual Business Person’s Plunge is taking all comers willing to take a chilly dip in their business attire, he said.
Organizers are encouraging folks to sign up at ocnj.us/bizplunge. The plunge immediately follows the Unlocking of the Ocean on May 28, Bergen said.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
