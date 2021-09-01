Ocean City flooding at issue, and 2 members of City Council say not enough has been done

OCEAN CITY — With puddles still drying on sidewalks, saturated lawns and more rain on the way, two City Council members released a letter this week accusing Mayor Jay Gillian of not doing enough to address flooding in the barrier island community.
“There is no sense of urgency when it comes to performing flood mitigation work,” reads the letter from Council President Bob Barr and Councilman Keith Hartzell. The letter is dated Monday and was sent to newspapers late Tuesday.
Gillian is up for reelection in 2022 and has said he will seek a fourth term. Hartzell has not announced his candidacy but has said he will likely run for the seat in the May election.
“It saddens me to see this blatantly political statement, particularly as the remnants of a hurricane approach our island,” wrote Gillian in an emailed response to a request for comment. “The only delays in our plans to address flooding in all parts of Ocean City have been created by City Council itself within the past year as the election approaches. It reminds me of everything that's wrong with Washington, D.C., and it's beneath Council President Barr and Councilman Hartzell.”
On Wednesday, Hartzell denied the statement was politically motivated.
“A lot of the town has not gotten the flood mitigation it deserves,” Hartzell said.
Gillian said he did not have time to talk Wednesday. Via email, he said he was focused on storm preparation Wednesday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Ida worked their way inland after a devastating hit on the Gulf Coast earlier in the week.
Earlier in the day, Gillian called on residents and visitors to prepare for thunderstorms, damaging winds and even the possibility of tornadoes. The forecasts Wednesday afternoon indicated the storm would be out of the area by Thursday, but there remained a possibility of heavy rain before that and Gillian asked people to stay off the roads and move vehicles to high ground.
Infrastructure projects have been a point of pride for Gillian. According to the city’s website, Ocean City has put unprecedented amounts of money into projects throughout the city, and presented council with a plan for more than $140 million in additional spending over the next five years, including $40 million in paving and drainage work.
Projects have included new pump stations, drainage systems and paving work. Work on a pump station to push water off streets from Ninth to 18th streets between West and Bay avenues is expected to start this fall, according to a timeline on the city website, and a later phase will include areas from 18th to 26th streets.
Barr and Hartzell say not enough work has been completed.
“It has been years since a major flood mitigation project has been undertaken, and the lack of a comprehensive flood management approach was painfully obvious to all on Sunday,” their letter reads.
Heavy rains falling near high tide Sunday flooded streets in Ocean City and other barrier islands in the early afternoon, with deep water filling some intersections and side streets. With the city still crowded with summer visitors, many cars were left in flood-prone parking spots and a number of drivers splashed through the water.
“Much precious time and valuable taxpayer dollars were wasted doing useless studies instead of placing shovels in the ground,” the letter continues. “The sole focus of … Mayor Gillian should be installing drainage pipes, designing pump stations and paving roads, instead of spending tens of thousands of dollars on reports that state the obvious.”
Earlier in the week, Gillian said far too many people were on the roads Sunday as the streets filled with water. He said the passing vehicles exacerbate flood damage to homes and increase the risks to drivers.
The Hartzell and Barr letter indicated council will take a more active role in flood mitigation planning in the future.
“City Council recently started the process of implementing the 2021-2025 capital plan. Mayor Gillian is proposing a capital plan that will increase taxes every year for the next 10 years, but if it rains too hard, you cannot get out of your house,” they wrote. “That is unacceptable, and as a result, that capital plan must be modified to place a far greater emphasis on drainage and paving projects.”
In previous interviews and public statements, Gillian has said it is impossible to prevent all flooding, but that it is possible to reduce the severity, impact and duration of future floods.
“Ocean City's comprehensive flood mitigation program has received the unanimous support of City Council through my entire tenure as mayor, and it serves as a model for other towns throughout the state,” Gillian wrote.
He said he would continue to work with Barr and Hartzell on future flood mitigation projects.
