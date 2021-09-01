Ocean City flooding at issue, and 2 members of City Council say not enough has been done

“It has been years since a major flood mitigation project has been undertaken, and the lack of a comprehensive flood management approach was painfully obvious to all on Sunday,” their letter reads.

Heavy rains falling near high tide Sunday flooded streets in Ocean City and other barrier islands in the early afternoon, with deep water filling some intersections and side streets. With the city still crowded with summer visitors, many cars were left in flood-prone parking spots and a number of drivers splashed through the water.

“Much precious time and valuable taxpayer dollars were wasted doing useless studies instead of placing shovels in the ground,” the letter continues. “The sole focus of … Mayor Gillian should be installing drainage pipes, designing pump stations and paving roads, instead of spending tens of thousands of dollars on reports that state the obvious.”

Earlier in the week, Gillian said far too many people were on the roads Sunday as the streets filled with water. He said the passing vehicles exacerbate flood damage to homes and increase the risks to drivers.

The Hartzell and Barr letter indicated council will take a more active role in flood mitigation planning in the future.