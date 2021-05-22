Ocean City flag-raisings to move to Music Pier

OCEAN CITY — A daily Boardwalk flag-raising ceremony is moving to the Music Pier this summer.

A dedication ceremony is planned for 8:50 a.m. Saturday, and the flag-raising will take place at that time every day through Sept. 11, the city said in a news release. The event includes the playing of the national anthem and a medley of patriotic songs.

A newly installed flagpole in front of the Music Pier will be dedicated to the memory of three veterans from Ocean City: Joe Caserta, James “J.R.” Robinson and Bill Cruice. Family members of each will attend the ceremony, the city said.

Caserta, who died this year at 98, was a tank driver in some of the fiercest battles in Europe during World War II. He received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and other medals. Robinson received two Purple Hearts and a Presidential Unit Citation for his service in the Vietnam War. Cruice was a veteran of the Korea and Vietnam wars, and a founder of American Legion Post 524 in the city.

Each was a regular attendee of the flag-raising ceremony when it was held outside OC Waterpark at Plymouth Place.