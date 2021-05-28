Ocean City flag-raising moved to Memorial Day

OCEAN CITY — The dedication of a new flagpole outside the Music Pier has been postponed to Monday, Memorial Day, due to a forecast of inclement weather Saturday.
The ceremony is planned for 8:50 a.m. Monday, and flag-raisings will take place at that time every day through Sept. 11, the city said in a news release. The flag-raising includes the playing of the national anthem and a medley of patriotic songs.
The new pole will be dedicated to the memory of three veterans from Ocean City: Joe Caserta, James “J.R.” Robinson and Bill Cruice. Family members of each will attend the ceremony, the city said.
Although the dedication is being moved, the flag itself will still be raised Saturday and Sunday morning, officials said.
A daily, summerlong Boardwalk flag-raising ceremony previously was held outside OC Waterpark at Plymouth Place. Officials say the site outside the Music Pier offers more space and more opportunities for veterans and the public to participate in the daily ritual.
— Press staff reports
