Ocean City flag-raising moved to Memorial Day
Ocean City flag-raising moved to Memorial Day

Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

Meteorologist Joe Martucci has everything you need to know about the Memorial Day Weekend forecast, including when to go the beach, boardwalk and your house to stay dry. Look for Joe and Reporter Claire Lowe on the Ocean City (9:45 a.m.), Wildwood (11 a.m.) and Atlantic City (1:30 p.m.) boardwalks all day long Friday.

OCEAN CITY — The dedication of a new flagpole outside the Music Pier has been postponed to Monday, Memorial Day, due to a forecast of inclement weather Saturday.

The ceremony is planned for 8:50 a.m. Monday, and flag-raisings will take place at that time every day through Sept. 11, the city said in a news release. The flag-raising includes the playing of the national anthem and a medley of patriotic songs.

The new pole will be dedicated to the memory of three veterans from Ocean City: Joe Caserta, James “J.R.” Robinson and Bill Cruice. Family members of each will attend the ceremony, the city said.

Although the dedication is being moved, the flag itself will still be raised Saturday and Sunday morning, officials said.

A daily, summerlong Boardwalk flag-raising ceremony previously was held outside OC Waterpark at Plymouth Place. Officials say the site outside the Music Pier offers more space and more opportunities for veterans and the public to participate in the daily ritual.

— Press staff reports

