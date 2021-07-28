 Skip to main content
Ocean City flag display honors heroes
Ocean City flag display honors heroes

Ocean City Rotary Club Flags for Heroes event at the Veterans Memorial Park, Ocean City Wednesday July 28, 2021.

OCEAN CITY — A display of American flags at Veterans Memorial Park at Fifth Street and Wesley Avenue honors community heroes and raises funds for the Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township.

The 120 flags, each 7 feet, were installed Tuesday, with a ceremony held Wednesday at the park.

“It was fantastic,” said Randi Scheck, the Rotary Club president. “We had people from all over Ocean City coming and taking pictures.”

For each flag, someone donated $50 in honor of a hero. Many are for military veterans or first responders, but others honor people who work in health care, teachers, parents or spouses.

“It can be anyone,” Scheck said. People from Ocean City, Upper Township and beyond participated.

The installation is scheduled to be in place for two weeks, she said. That was the plan last year, when the Rotarians placed the flags at the veterans memorial at Osprey Point in Upper Township, but she said the board of the community asked to keep it up longer. It was in place for six weeks.

“It had such an impact,” she said.

On Wednesday, Ocean City police Chief Jay Prettyman spoke at the ceremony, as did veterans advocate Marco Polo Smigliani, of Egg Harbor Township, a Marine who served in Vietnam.

