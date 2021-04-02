Ocean City fire displaces at least four

OCEAN CITY — A Thursday night fire resulted in extensive damage to a mixed-use building, city spokesperson Doug Bergen announced in a Friday news release.
Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Asbury Avenue at 11:56 p.m. for a report of a fire, Bergen said. A light haze of smoke was seen in the upper floors of the building, and the fire was then located in the exterior walls. Due to the age and construction of the building, the fire spread rapidly, Bergen said. The fire was under control by 4 a.m.
Fire companies from Marmora, Margat and Somers Point provided assistance.
Four residents were safely evacuated with no reported injuries to fire personnel, Bergen said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.