Ocean City fire displaces at least four
Ocean City fire displaces at least four

Ocean City Fire Department
OCEAN CITY — A Thursday night fire resulted in extensive damage to a mixed-use building, city spokesperson Doug Bergen announced in a Friday news release.

Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Asbury Avenue at 11:56 p.m. for a report of a fire, Bergen said. A light haze of smoke was seen in the upper floors of the building, and the fire was then located in the exterior walls. Due to the age and construction of the building, the fire spread rapidly, Bergen said. The fire was under control by 4 a.m.

Fire companies from Marmora, Margat and Somers Point provided assistance.

Four residents were safely evacuated with no reported injuries to fire personnel, Bergen said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

