Ocean City Fine Arts League winners of the 'Autumn' Art Show & Exhibition

OCEAN CITY — A Galloway Township resident is the winner of the “Autumn” Art Show & Exhibition in the Art on Asbury Gallery for October.
Doreen Khebzou won with her “Golden Grasses” oil painting. Chuck Law, of Linwood, won second place with his “Autumn Spectrum” oil painting. In third place was Bonnie Rand, of Linwood, with her “Autumn Afternoon” work in mixed media.
Honorable mentions were Donna Mindish, of Northfield, with the pastel painting “The Colors of Fall,” and Paula Pagliughi, of Vineland, with the watercolor “Fall Blooms.”
All show pieces are for sale. For more information, call 609-814-0308 or visit oceancityfineartsleague.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.