OCEAN CITY — Linda Crane, of Cape May Court House, won first place in the Art on Asbury Gallery's May Art Show & Exhibition.
The "Under the Sea"-themed show features works depicting different interpretations of the sea. Crane won with her “Endless Waves” pastel.
Additional winners include Marion Lotka, of Upper Township, in second place with "Azure" in acrylic, and Jill Snyder, of Margate, in third place with “Catch the Wave” in mosaic. Honorable mentions included Donna Mindish, of Northfield, with a “Mystery Under the Sea” pastel and Janis Quiggle, of Cape May, with a “Go Fish” embroidery.
The gallery is located at 711 Asbury Ave. and is managed by the Ocean City Fine Arts League. All pieces are for sale. For more information, call 609-814-0308 or visit oceancityfineartsleague.org.
