OCEAN CITY — Winners have been announced for the Ocean City Fine Arts League’s “Still Life” Art Show & Exhibition, held this month. All pieces were created by league members.
The show features different still life works — a type of artwork that depicts mainly inanimate, commonplace, natural or man-made objects. The works cover a variety of subjects in different styles and mediums. The exhibit, open to the public, is held inside the Art on Asbury Gallery at 711 Asbury Ave.
Winning first place is Doreen Khebzou, of Galloway Township. Khebzou’s winning submission was “Yellow Bird” in oil/cold wax. Donna Mindish, of Northfield, received second place for her “Peony” pastel, and Anne Sudol, of Ocean View, received third place for “Rosy Outlook” in acrylic.
Honorable mentions include Carla Migliaccio, of Somers Point, for “Fruit on Cloth” in acrylic, and Marc Fienman, of Ventnor, with “It’s Not Easy Being Green,” photo.
People are also reading…
The gallery is open daily. All show pieces are for sale. For more information, call 609-814-0308 or visit oceancityfineartsleague.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.