OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Fine Arts League recently announced the winners of its April art show, currently on display at the Art on Asbury Gallery.
The Dusk to Dawn Art Show & Exhibition features pieces that depict natural lighting and scenery. Receiving first place in the show is Rita Michalenko, of Mays Landing, for her pastel "Sunset at Oyster Creek."
Remaining winners are Bea Stenta, of North Wildwood, in second place with "Wavering Lights" in mixed media; Carol Ann Keiser, of Hammonton, in third place with "Just Before the Dawn" in watercolor; honorable mention Cheryl Wu, of West Cape May, with "Creamsicle Dream" in fabric; and honorable mention Rene Capri, of Cape May Court House, with photo "Serenity."
The gallery, located at 711 Asbury Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. All artwork is for sale.
For more information, call 609-814-0308 or visit oceancityfineartsleague.org.
