Ocean City farmers, crafters market returning next week
Ocean City farmers, crafters market returning next week

Ocean City Farmers Market

The A.T. Buzby Farm's stand at the Ocean City Farmers Market on the grounds of the Tabernacle on Wesley Avenue on Aug. 1, 2018.

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market will open June 30 and run every Wednesday through Sept. 29.

The market will open at 8 a.m. and close at 1 p.m. and will be located in two spots between Fifth and Sixth streets. Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle at Sixth Street and Asbury Avenue, and crafters will be on Asbury between Fifth and Sixth streets.

The market will showcase a dozen farmers and a number of crafters selling an assortment of Jersey produce, fresh flowers and fresh herbs.

For more information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.

— John Russo

