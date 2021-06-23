Ocean City farmers, crafters market returning next week

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market will open June 30 and run every Wednesday through Sept. 29.
The market will open at 8 a.m. and close at 1 p.m. and will be located in two spots between Fifth and Sixth streets. Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle at Sixth Street and Asbury Avenue, and crafters will be on Asbury between Fifth and Sixth streets.
The market will showcase a dozen farmers and a number of crafters selling an assortment of Jersey produce, fresh flowers and fresh herbs.
For more information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.
— John Russo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.