Ocean City expands anti-gull falcon project

OCEAN CITY – When Ocean City decided to try fighting birds with birds in 2019, hiring a falconry company to chase aggressive seagulls from the Boardwalk, Wes Kazmarck was as skeptical as anyone.

“I didn’t think it would work,” he told City Council on Thursday, while the governing body considered a new contract for 2023. “In the end I was blown away by how effective it was.”

City Council approved a contract to not only continue the program, but also expand it, with more hours of operation and an increased presence in the downtown, where outside dining has become a popular option since 2020, when there was little other choice.

The contract will also expand how long the hawks and falcons will be used in the year, running from early April to late October. Those increases will come with a cost: This year’s approved contract is for $316,920 with East Coast Falcons of Lodi in Bergen County, with an option to renew for 2024 and 2025.

Kazmarck, a longtime Boardwalk business owner and the president of the Ocean City Boardwalk Merchants Association, said many other options had been tried to rein in the problem.

As he described it, the members of the business association rarely agree on much, but they agree that the program works and should be expanded.

While the merchants may agree, not everyone in Ocean City does. Several residents spoke against the contract before the council vote, mostly citing environmental concerns, and City Council member Bob Barr said no in the six-to-one vote.

Barr said he wants the downtown to have the program, but did not want to see the expansion before he sees the budget for 2023.

“Our number-one obligation is to the taxpayers and to the budget,” Barr said.

“The budget is going to be fine,” said Mayor Jay Gillian at the meeting. As he has in previous years, Gillian cast the falconry contract in terms of public safety, saying the aggressive gulls were presenting a danger to visitors.

“I know everybody thinks they’re experts,” Gillian said.

At the meeting, several residents spoke against the contract, some concerned about the money, others about the impact of the program on native and migrating birds.

“The gulls were here long before we were,” said resident Sheila Hartranft. “It is their home. Now we want to get rid of them.”

Another resident, Donna Moore, said hawks and falcons, which she described as “hired predators,” interrupted the natural patterns of birds. She said the overall bird population has been dropping, according to studies from naturalists.

Supporters of the program said it was better for the seagulls.

“They are going back to the ocean to get the fish that they’re supposed to get,” Gillian said. “This is a good thing. It’s good for the birds, it’s good for the guests, it’s good for everybody.”

Several others said a steady diet of funnel cake, French fries and pizza was terrible for the laughing gulls and other kinds of seagulls.

None of the speakers mentioned what that diet might do for the human beings on the Boardwalk.

City business administrator George Savastano said the gull abatement project has been reviewed by federal and state environmental officials, and that the falconers participating are licensed to work with the birds.

The permits for the project state that the gulls are not to be killed, and in previous interviews, staff with East Coast Falcons has said they take steps to prevent the birds of prey from harming the gulls.

Savastano said there has been no evidence that the falcons have impacted the natural bird behavior on the barrier island.

In previous summers, the falconers used a variety of hawks and falcons on the Boardwalk, often drawing crowds of onlookers who photograph the birds. They have used an owl on the Boardwalk at night. From the start, the program included the entire beachfront, although the Boardwalk gulls were the most visible, and seemed to have the biggest impact.

Other residents questioned the cost of the contract. The first year, the city paid $65,000 to East Coast Falcons for the end of the summer. The next year, for the full summer the city approved a contract worth $193,600, and the costs have continued to climb.

Council member Tom Rotondi, who voted for the contract, said the project drives the seagulls from the Boardwalk and into the neighborhoods.

“We’re really just pushing the birds around the island,” he said.

Councilman Jody Levchuk, who also has a Boardwalk business, said multiple options have been tried to control the birds with no success. He, and others, said the seagulls got increasingly aggressive, knocking food from children’s hands.

Danielle Guerriero, who leads the Downtown Merchants Association, read a letter from Keven Stauffer and Alicia Stauffer, the owners of an Asbury Avenue breakfast spot. They said the city had the hawk patrols downtown last summer as well.

“The seagulls were completely out of control before the falcons arrived to Asbury Avenue,” she read. That meant upset customers and lost business. “Once the falcons were present, we had absolutely no problem with any seagulls.”

Not everyone seemed convinced.

“I suggest that if restaurants want better outdoor dining experiences for their customers, they pay for it themselves,” said resident David Hayes at the meeting.