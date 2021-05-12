Ocean City event reaches out to young bicycle riders

OCEAN CITY — Pandemics, conflicts and social media arguments seemed far away as dozens of young people gathered by the Boardwalk to show off their skills on two wheels.
With pizza, gift cards and a raffle of a fancy bike to make sure local teens arrived and paid attention, police organized the gathering, billed as a bike skills and safety event, in the parking lot of the Ocean City Civic Center on Fifth Street.
“It’s been a super, super tough year for all these kids,” said Sarah Gaddy, a local mother of five. She said they’ve been out of school, away from organized sports and even lost loved ones because of COVID-19. Gaddy and other parents at the event said they could see the toll taken on their children’s mental health as the months ground on. “And then bikes happened, and they just started to come alive.”
She said her kids and many others in the shore community worked to perfect wheelies and other tricks, riding together and enjoying their lives.
But not everyone celebrated their new passion for trick riding.
OCEAN CITY — The city’s hermit-crab answer to Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow for the 48th …
At municipal meetings, on social media and in coffee shop conversations, many in the resort saw the young riders as a menace. Some teens rode their bikes into traffic, even going as far as to play chicken with oncoming cars, residents said. Multiple people complained to police and City Council about young riders flouting traffic laws and creating a dangerous situation.
One council member went so far as to describe them as “thugs” and ‘gang members” in a Facebook post calling for stricter enforcement. Officials say the young teenagers gather in large groups and their reckless riding has caused problems throughout town.
Gaddy and other parents say it was kids from out of town who were causing the problems.
Either way, the Wednesday event was a chance to mend fences and build new relationships.
“Let them show you what they’re proud of,” she said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic beginning to wind down and summer around the corner, businesses a…
She met with police Chief Jay Prettyman, Mayor Jay Gillian and other city officials to look for ways to promote safe riding, as well as turn down the heat on the issue as summer nears.
Gillian called it a great community event.
“It’s bringing everybody together and talking,” said Gillian. “We don’t need to name call. We don’t need to vilify everybody. That’s what we do now; we go to social media and we get negative. That’s not what we do in Ocean City. We educate and we turn things to the positive.”
The event included contests for the longest wheelie, with some participants running the length of the parking lot on one wheel. There were also contests of other skills and a freestyle event.
But first, Officers Jack Davis and Ben Bethea of the city’s community policing unit had their say, talking to the kids about bike safety and the rules of the road. They spoke about the dangers of reckless riding, and drove home the fact that a bike rider who gets into an accident is more likely to be killed than someone in a car. The danger is far more serious without a helmet, the officers said.
OCEAN CITY — The newest Island Grill Restaurant staff member is unlike anyone they’ve hired before.
Helmets were not required for kids to participate, though, and few opted to wear them.
Davis and Bethea asked a series of bike safety questions, with gift cards for correct answers.
Prettyman said police will issue tickets to reckless bike riders, but he said they also want to reward good behavior.
“We want to see them out riding their bikes. We want to see them outside exercising,” Prettyman said. But he added police also want to make sure everyone is safe.
Calvin Gaddy, Sarah’s son, is in 10th grade. He said riding bikes helps keep kids out of trouble, rather than getting them into trouble.
SOMERS POINT — The city is adding bike lanes on a stretch of Somers Point-Mays Landing Road …
“We’re trying to tell them; we’re done doing dumb stuff. We’re just chilling,” he said.
His friend Jordan Gonzalez said he wanted to win the bike, obviously, but added it’s fun having everyone gather.
“There are so many people thinking that we’re the bad kids when we’re just trying to ride our bikes,” said seventh grader Brandon Granger. He said he and his friend were inspired by another kid in his neighborhood. “We just wanted to ride like him.”
“We’ve got really good kids in this community,” said Sarah Gaddy. “You know what? They’re not perfect. They're going to make mistakes. But they’re kids. We’ve got to come together. We’ve got to do it as a community.”
The police union covered the cost of the gift cards, while local businesses donated items, including pizza from 6th Street Pizza and Grill and a $1,000 bike from Tuckahoe Bike Shop, won by Jane Heng, who donated the bike to her older brother, Joseph, according to the city. Councilman Keith Hartzell donated T-shirts. According to Gaddy, 100 were printed, and all were given out. According to a news release from the city, about 75 local teens participated.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.