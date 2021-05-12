Ocean City event reaches out to young bicycle riders

One council member went so far as to describe them as “thugs” and ‘gang members” in a Facebook post calling for stricter enforcement. Officials say the young teenagers gather in large groups and their reckless riding has caused problems throughout town.

Gaddy and other parents say it was kids from out of town who were causing the problems.

Either way, the Wednesday event was a chance to mend fences and build new relationships.

“Let them show you what they’re proud of,” she said.

She met with police Chief Jay Prettyman, Mayor Jay Gillian and other city officials to look for ways to promote safe riding, as well as turn down the heat on the issue as summer nears.

Gillian called it a great community event.

“It’s bringing everybody together and talking,” said Gillian. “We don’t need to name call. We don’t need to vilify everybody. That’s what we do now; we go to social media and we get negative. That’s not what we do in Ocean City. We educate and we turn things to the positive.”

The event included contests for the longest wheelie, with some participants running the length of the parking lot on one wheel. There were also contests of other skills and a freestyle event.