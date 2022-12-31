Ocean City EMTs, firefighters participate in active shooter training

OCEAN CITY — Volunteers from the community participated in an active shooter training course for EMT and fire personnel.
Volunteers played the role of victims in the training, with simulated wounds that enabled the crews to practice all phases of the emergency response.
Some of the volunteers were CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) members from Upper Township, retired Philadelphia law enforcement and the New Jersey Wing of the Civil Air Patrol. The training was held over the course of three Fridays in three months.
