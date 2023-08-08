OCEAN CITY — Matthew Maas cruises smoothly down a wide city street, moving faster than he appears to be pedaling.

His bike gives each turn of the pedal a boost, giving his ride a little more power and a little more speed.

Maas, a school librarian in Upper Township who also works at the Ocean City Free Public Library on the research desk, follows the rules. He’s wearing a helmet, he signals before he turns, he stays off the sidewalks and on the right side of the lane.

But he can understand the temptation to make the most of that extra speed and possibly not be very careful.

“If I had this when I was 16, I would have been a real idiot,” Maas said.

Just the same, he does not think the city should enact additional restrictions on e-bikes, such as keeping them off the Boardwalk or limiting the hours more than conventional bikes.

He is unlikely to see any new limits, at least for the time being and almost certainly not this summer.

At the start of the summer, Ocean City considered limiting e-bikes, including keeping them off the Boardwalk, after residents complained about young riders speeding and operating recklessly.

City Council decided not to take any action in June, after several residents and visitors said the bikes allow them to ride the length of the Boardwalk, about 2½ miles one way, a distance that would be too far for them without the battery assist.

Since then, the city has been quiet about the issue, and no one seems to be in a hurry to bring it back.

Council President Pete Madden said recently the matter is in the hands of police Chief Jay Prettyman and the city administration. He said council had an education phase, which got everyone upset about the matter at a council meeting, but it will likely be up to Mayor Jay Gillian’s administration to bring an ordinance back to council.

Gillian first mentioned the possibility of banning powered bicycles from the Boardwalk in early June, when discussing new rules aimed at curbing rowdy teens.

City spokesperson Doug Bergen said it was council that decided to table the ordinance.

“I know City Council is still looking at the issue and considering different measures for the safety of both pedestrians and the riders themselves, but nothing has been scheduled for another vote,” Bergen said last week.

Over the winter, several residents complained to city officials about the operation of the bikes, raising concerns both about the speed at which the bikes operate and the additional momentum in case there were an accident, because e-bikes weigh more than conventional bikes.

In June, when council took up the issue, some members of the public took up those concerns, and the potential that some of the bikes can attain speeds of 38 mph.

“I’m 73 with a heart condition and a proud owner of an e-bike,” said resident Bill Eberle at the June council meeting. He and other speakers said the power assistance of e-bikes allows those with limitations to exercise regularly and enjoy the Boardwalk.

E-bikes had formerly been governed in the same way as mopeds, which fall under more lenient rules than motorcycles. In 2019, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that categorized low-speed electric scooters and e-bikes in the same way as bicycles.

That means they can be operated on streets and bike paths throughout the state. In addition to governing where they can be ridden, the e-bikes do not require registration, insurance or a license. That is supposed to be for bikes that do not exceed 20 mph, although there are e-bikes that can far exceed that speed.

Several businesses that sell or rent power-assisted bikes in Ocean City did not respond to requests for interviews.