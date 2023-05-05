OCEAN CITY — Along the beaches and in the downtown, parking meters went into effect for the year as of May 1.

But despite a recent change approved by City Council, they will likely be turned back off for the year come Oct. 31 as usual.

Council approved an increase to the meter rates, expected to be a boost to city revenue, and included a provision in that ordinance keeping the meters in effect all year long in the Asbury Avenue downtown.

That change had been requested by representatives of the Downtown Merchants Association, a move aimed at keeping workers and residents in the retail blocks from hogging the parking spaces in front of stores.

The merchants association now has new leadership, and a new message to the city about year-round meters: No, thank you.

At a recent meeting of the organization, Caitlyn Quirk was elected president, and those who attended the meeting said there was a consensus to ask the city to rescind year-round meters.

Year-round meter plan moves forward for Ocean City downtown OCEAN CITY — It’s hard to tell people what to do, explained Mayor Jay Gillian on Thursday, b…

“The overwhelming majority was just like, let’s put a pause on this. Let’s try to self-regulate for a year,” Quirk said Friday.

The question of who would lead the merchants association was a closer decision. The race between Quirk and former President Danielle Guerriero came down to one vote: 25 to 24.

On Friday afternoon, Quirk was walking Asbury Avenue, speaking to merchants who were not at the meeting, making sure there will be a unified voice when she returns to speak with council. She is confident that council members will support a return to the old schedule before the end of October, especially because council members stated the only reason they considered the change was because of the request from merchants.

“I think there is a big misconception. People assume that the city wanted it,” Quirk said.

Council President Peter Madden said Friday it seems likely the council will be quick to amend the new ordinance, so that locals and visitors can do their holiday shopping in December without worrying about parking meters.

“We’re going to have to go back and untie what we tied up,” he said.

In his weekly message to residents on Friday, Mayor Jay Gillian said the administration will recommend that City Council amend the ordinance at the May 11 council meeting.

"The original change was made at the request of downtown merchants, who wanted to create turnover to keep spaces open for shoppers," Gillian wrote in the message posted to the city website. "After a recent meeting that included a larger sampling of owners, the Downtown Merchants Association asked us to change it back."

Ocean City looks at fee increases to reduce tax impact OCEAN CITY — Downtown shoppers may need to bring more quarters when they stop by Asbury Aven…

At previous public meetings, some merchants said shoppers would be annoyed if they needed to feed the meters in the fall and winter, at a time when the shops need all the customers they can get.

Keith Hartzell, a former member of council who has property downtown, said many store owners were unaware of the proposal when it was under consideration. He said landlords and store owners should talk to employees and tenants about keeping the Asbury Avenue parking clear, and should find parking off the main street themselves.

An increase to the parking rates for this year does not appear likely to change.

The recently approved ordinance increases the rate at meters around town, including in the downtown and close to the beach, and increases the maximum rate for parking at city lots from $20 to $25. The lots are charged on a sliding scale, depending of the time of day and the day of the week. Weekends in July and August usually have the highest rates.

The approved ordinance includes different meter rates for different areas of town. In the downtown, meter costs would double, rising to 50 cents an hour on the meter instead of 60 minutes for a quarter. For 10 cents, a driver gets 12 minutes under.

The city expects to bring in about $4 million this year from parking fees, including meters.