Ocean City does away with term limits for board members

OCEAN CITY — Term limits will not be back for members of the city’s boards and commissions, under an ordinance approved Thursday, with two members dissenting.

Last year, City Council voted to do away with a limit on how many times a member could be reappointed to the Zoning Board, Planning Board, Shade Tree Committee and multiple other boards and advisory bodies in the city.

The city had established a limit of two terms for members of those boards, with an aim of allowing multiple residents to serve. But in 2018, facing increasing difficulty in filling the seats on the boards and commissions, the city voted to do away with those limits, at least temporarily.

That change was set to expire at the beginning of this year, but near the end of 2021, council voted to add another year. Otherwise, city attorney Dottie McCrosson explained that December, no one who had already served two terms on any board could be reappointed in 2022.

That could have meant a rush of new appointments before the end of the year.

On Thursday, council approved an ordinance scrapping the term limits for good.

“There is no sunset provision in this one,” McCrosson said at the meeting.

There were no comments from members of the public on the ordinance before the final vote Thursday, but members of council discussed it.

Council member Bob Barr said he had heard from several residents about the ordinance. He said it does not mean lifetime appointments to city boards and commissions. Each member will be appointed to a single term by the mayor or council, depending on the board.

But if that person has already served two terms, he or she would not be precluded from serving additional terms, McCrosson said.

Council members Tom Rotondi and Jody Levchuk voted against the ordinance, although Rotondi’s comments before the vote seemed to indicate he planned to support it.

“The problem that people would like to see solved would not get solved if we sat here and stopped this, and that’s the reason why I’m going to support this,” Rotondi said. Still, he voted no.

He suggested residents could change who is appointed to boards and commissions by voting in local elections for city government.

“That’s where elections come in,” Rotondi said.

Levchuk declined to comment at the meeting.

Supporters of the term limits said they would mean more involvement from a wider representation of community members, and the potential to get more young people involved. But at previous meetings, city officials said it can be very difficult to find enough people to serve on volunteer boards and committees.

At previous meetings, Council member Peter Madden said some boards need experienced members, especially those that deal with complicated zoning law.

In addition to the Planning and Zoning boards, the city appoints members to the Historic Preservation Commission, the Library Board of Trustees, the Environmental Commission, the Shade Tree Committee, the Tourism Development Commission, the Aviation Advisory Board, the Tourism Development Commission, the Healthy Living Advisory Board and other organizations.