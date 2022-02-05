Ocean City department store B&B to reopen after renovation

OCEAN CITY — The executive vice president of B&B Department Stores says the store in downtown Ocean City will be open this summer, despite a posted notice that it would shut its doors.
“We will renovate and reopen in May of this year,” said Jeffrey Davidson, the son of one of the founders of the business.
Customers will see some of the same product lines, he said, but there are also changes planned, including easing the return policy, reopening of the fitting rooms and reopening of the back doors to the store, which lead to a parking area in the alley. The fitting rooms and the back doors were closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also to remain at 827 Asbury Ave. are the cars and the airplane hanging from the ceiling inside the store, which are a popular element.
“They’re part of the building. They’re going to stay,” Davidson said. “I know people like the props.”
Davidson’s father, Dave Davidson, and Philip Bertole opened the first B&B location in 1974, Jeffrey Davidson said Saturday. He said they expanded over the years, and opened in the Ocean City location in 1980, demolishing the former building to construct one of the largest retail spaces on Asbury Avenue.
Note: This story has been updated with new information. The building owner said the store wi…
“You couldn’t do that today,” Davidson said.
Bertole died in 2010. His widow, Helen Bertole, operated the Ocean City store and the others in B&B South. Davidson said she leased the Ocean City location from his father, who still owns the building.
Attempts to contact Helen Bertole were unsuccessful. On Thursday, staff at the store said she was present but unavailable for an interview, and there was no response to a phone message left at the store.
This week, B&B South posted a notice on social media stating the store would close in March.
“B&B Department Stores South is closing its physical store operations. We thank you for your patronage, and it has been a pleasure to serve you,” the posted statement reads. It garnered a great deal of attention and multiple comments, especially after it was shared on other pages.
Two locations on Long Beach Island are already shut, the notice stated, with locations in Ocean City and Sea Girt also set to close.
OCEAN CITY — Representatives of the planned Ocean Wind offshore wind farm will take public c…
On Saturday, Davidson said all of the B&B South locations would be reopened. B&B North operates locations in Lavallette and Seaside Park in Ocean County.
According to Davidson, Bertole renewed her lease in October but gave notice in January that she would shut the business. He said he has had a busy time since the notice posted, not only reassuring people that the southern locations would reopen, but in clearing up misunderstandings that the Lavallette and Seaside Park stores were to close. They are doing fine, he said, and are set to remain open as usual.
Once the renovations are completed, he said, the Ocean City store will be open all year. In the summer, he expects expanded hours.
“Our plan is to have Ocean City in the summer open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every single day,” he said.
He also plans to reinstate senior discounts of 10% on Tuesdays.
Michele Gillian, executive director of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, said Bertole decided to retire. Gillian described the apparent closing as a big loss for the downtown, and many locals and regular Ocean City visitors said they were upset by the news this week.
Ørsted’s Ocean Wind Project sought the right to build transmission lines through a petition …
As assurances that the store would reopen made their way across social media, many people described it as great news.
“So glad to hear this!” wrote Doris Randalls on Facebook, one of more than 80 comments on one post.
Davidson said he ran the Ocean City store from 1998 to 2006. Some things will return to the way they were, he said, including the location of the cash registers. He said customers will be happy with their product lines.
He said the store will again accept returns, with the exception of undergarments.
“It was ridiculous to close the fitting room and then tell people they can’t return things,” he said. “We try to be reasonable on everything.”
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.