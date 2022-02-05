Ocean City department store B&B to reopen after renovation

Bertole died in 2010. His widow, Helen Bertole, operated the Ocean City store and the others in B&B South. Davidson said she leased the Ocean City location from his father, who still owns the building.

Attempts to contact Helen Bertole were unsuccessful. On Thursday, staff at the store said she was present but unavailable for an interview, and there was no response to a phone message left at the store.

This week, B&B South posted a notice on social media stating the store would close in March.

“B&B Department Stores South is closing its physical store operations. We thank you for your patronage, and it has been a pleasure to serve you,” the posted statement reads. It garnered a great deal of attention and multiple comments, especially after it was shared on other pages.

Two locations on Long Beach Island are already shut, the notice stated, with locations in Ocean City and Sea Girt also set to close.

On Saturday, Davidson said all of the B&B South locations would be reopened. B&B North operates locations in Lavallette and Seaside Park in Ocean County.