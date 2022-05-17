Ocean City delays budget vote citing dispute over trash collections

OCEAN CITY — At the request of city finance director Frank Donato, City Council delayed a final vote on the 2022 budget in case a looming fight over trash collection impacts the final budget.

On Thursday, City Council met behind closed doors to discuss potential litigation with Gold Medal Environmental, which has a contract to collect trash and recycling from homes throughout the city. By law, most discussions of the governing body must be held in public, but there are exceptions, including for potential litigation, the reason cited for this meeting.

This year, Gold Medal Environmental has asked for more money than the city contract provides, saying without it the company could not meet its obligations.

Ocean City has had a contract with the company for four years, paying $1.5 million a year to have residential trash, recycling and yard waste collected, according to city officials. The company has asked for $1.4 million more, with only a few months left on the contract. The city described the request as an effort to hold the city taxpayers hostage.

The company has cited inflation and the difficulty of finding employees as reasons for the increase. The issue has impacted other towns, with North Wildwood ending its contract with the company this year over demands for more money.

Thursday was the public hearing on Ocean City’s $88.8 million budget, after which council was set to hold the final vote.

“The budget that’s before you is the same as what we introduced two meetings ago,” Donato said.

No one from the public commented on the budget, which did not change from when it was introduced in March.

The budget does not include an increase in the tax rate, coming in at 47.2 cents for every $100 of assessed value. That would mean the owner of a property assessed at $500,000 would owe $2,363 in city taxes, in addition to school and county taxes.

The city entered the budget season with a record surplus of more than $10 million. Donato said the budget is comfortably under state caps on increases in taxes and on spending.

An additional cost for trash collection could have an impact on the budget. Negotiations continue, Donato said.

“The city is not in a position to make any recommendations regarding that contract, but to the extent that it could potentially impact the budget, our recommendation tonight is that we table the budget for at least two more weeks,” Donato said.

That would put the vote at the May 26 meeting. In the meantime, negotiations could continue with Gold Medal. Council approved the delay with no discussion.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

