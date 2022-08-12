Ocean City debates turf vs. grass for Tennessee Avenue fields

OCEAN CITY — A $10.9 million bond ordinance unanimously approved by City Council includes funds for back bay dredging, public buildings, new vehicles and other projects, but the main topic of conversation Thursday was a plan to bring artificial turf to the recreation fields at Tennessee Avenue.

At the meeting, several residents opposed the idea, calling on the city to stick with the natural grass that is already on the field. Several speakers argued that artificial turf may include potentially harmful chemicals, require more maintenance and serve as an impermeable surface, harming drainage.

Some also questioned the expense of installation and maintenance of the fields.

The city went through a similar argument in 2014, when Carey Stadium at Ocean City High School was covered with artificial turf. The city held off as the controversy heated up but eventually installed the artificial turf years later.

That seems to have been a success, at least as far as the coaches who spoke to City Council on Thursday are concerned.

“It’s been phenomenal for us,” said Kevin Smith, the head football coach at the high school, speaking in favor of the change for Tennessee Avenue.

Previous artificial fields used a layer of material including recycled tires, he said, raising concerns about chemical contamination for groundwater or even for players. The plan for Tennessee Avenue would use cork instead, he said, calling that a more environmentally friendly material. It also does not heat up as much in the sun, he said.

Also in favor of the proposal was Leslie Graham, the coach for girls lacrosse at the high school. The artificial turf allows for a faster game, she said, and allows the younger players to practice on the same material they will use when they get to high school, and then college after that.

This summer, there has been no excess of rain, but according to the coaches and supporters of the field material, grass fields can become muddy quagmires after rainstorms, especially in Ocean City where fields are in regular use.

“Our grass fields are in excellent condition, but there are times when there is standing water, which makes the field unplayable,” said Graham, adding the artificial material would allow play through most weather.

Earlier this month, the Ocean City Environmental Commission discussed the issue at length and brought some concerns to council, presented by Chairman Richard Bernardini. He cited the potential for injury to student athletes and the increase of microplastics in the environment.

Suzanne Hornick, one of the critics of the change at the high school in 2014, also spoke against artificial turf, as did Donna Moore, an environmental advocate.

Wildwood seeks residents’ support for bid for west side improvements WILDWOOD — City officials are asking for nearly $1.6 million from Cape May County for a new …

Council members were not convinced. Councilman Bob Barr said he respects those on both sides of the issue. He and other members said they tried to do their own research, but the amount of data available is overwhelming, far too much to try to evaluate.

“What I found, these types of fields are installed all over the world,” Barr said. “There are probably thousands of them.”

Other council members said parents and student athletes are overwhelmingly in favor of artificial turf.

“I think it will be a benefit for those kids, it will be a benefit for those programs,” said Council member Terry Crowley.

“Anything in this world can be harmful. But as far as the positive or the negative, I think it’s more positive, so I’m for it,” said Council member Tony Polcini.

The vote was unanimously in favor. The bond sets the funding for the proposal, but the work itself will likely require the approval of a contract in a new vote.

The city fields are off Tennessee Avenue, set behind the municipal golf course and near the Ocean City Humane Society. They are used for soccer programs, lacrosse and other activities.

That project is a small portion of the overall bond ordinance, part of a $2.275 million line item that also includes a new design for Carey Field, irrigation and other improvements to recreation areas. The bond includes $2.8 million for public buildings, $2.5 million for lagoon dredging and money for several other projects.