Ocean City Councilman wants outside investigation into beach patrol allegations

OCEAN CITY — A city councilman is asking the Cape May Prosecutor's Office to set up an outside counsel to investigate the Ocean City Beach Patrol after allegations of sexual harassment and assault by patrol members were posted on an Instagram account.
Second Ward Councilman Tomaso Rotondi made the suggestion during Thursday's City Council meeting, which was held online.
"It would remove our hands from the whole thing," Rotondi said.
Allegations against the OCBP began appearing last week on the Instagram account @ocbp_predators. On the site, the account's owner has been inviting users to privately message about their experiences so they can be anonymously shared with the public.
As of Friday morning, the page had more than 165 posts alleging sexual harassment and assault during their time in or around the Beach Patrol. The posts appear as text, which appears to be copied from the original messages so that sender's name can be blocked. More than 8,700 accounts have signed on as followers in less than a week.
Last week, the Prosecutor’s Office said it was investigating the allegations. The Press has reached out to the prosecutor's office regarding Rotondi's call, but has not yet heard back.
The city is looking to hire an independent contractor to oversee the day-to-day operation of patrol while the investigation is ongoing.
Rotondi wants residents to know anyone who allegedly engages in violence in any way, shape or form has no place in the resort.
The councilman was responding to two members of the public who mentioned allegations of sexual harassment and assault by Beach Patrol members that have been posted on the account.
Rotondi was the only council member to address the allegations. Thursday's council meeting was the first since the allegations became public.
He was not sure that he should do it in open session. Most of Rotondi's comments were suggestions.
All past allegations, particularly any that might involve minors, need to be referred to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Rotondi said.
A confidential hotline also needs to be setup to help people who might be suffering from the allegations that the Beach Patrol has been accused of, Rotondi said.
It is the community's responsibility to give access to help to anyone, especially anyone who was a child when alleged abuse or harassment took place, who is now an adult, he said.
Mayor Jay Gillian referred to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, which is investigating the allegations of sexual harassment from members of the Beach Patrol.
Gillian, who spoke about the subject after Rotondi, said people are looking at city officials to set the right example. The city plans to hire an independent contractor to oversee the day-to-day operations of the Beach Patrol while the investigation is conducted.
"We've gotta work together," Gillian said. "We can do better."
