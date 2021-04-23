Ocean City Councilman wants outside investigation into beach patrol allegations

Rotondi wants residents to know anyone who allegedly engages in violence in any way, shape or form has no place in the resort.

The councilman was responding to two members of the public who mentioned allegations of sexual harassment and assault by Beach Patrol members that have been posted on the account.

Rotondi was the only council member to address the allegations. Thursday's council meeting was the first since the allegations became public.

He was not sure that he should do it in open session. Most of Rotondi's comments were suggestions.

All past allegations, particularly any that might involve minors, need to be referred to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Rotondi said.

A confidential hotline also needs to be setup to help people who might be suffering from the allegations that the Beach Patrol has been accused of, Rotondi said.

It is the community's responsibility to give access to help to anyone, especially anyone who was a child when alleged abuse or harassment took place, who is now an adult, he said.

Mayor Jay Gillian referred to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, which is investigating the allegations of sexual harassment from members of the Beach Patrol.