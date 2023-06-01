Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OCEAN CITY — After a Memorial Day weekend marred by vandalism, assaults, a confiscated firearm and several incidents of teens who drank themselves into unconsciousness, Mayor Jay Gillian has signed orders aimed at limiting gatherings of teens on the beach and Boardwalk.

All city beaches will be closed at 8 p.m. Carrying backpacks will not be permitted after 8 p.m. on the beach and Boardwalk. Boardwalk bathrooms will be closed at 10 p.m. The curfew for juveniles will move from 1 a.m. to 11 p.m.

City Council has an emergency meeting set for 1 p.m. Thursday on the third floor of City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave., to discuss the changes. Gillian and Police Chief Jay Prettyman are set to discuss the plans publicly after the meeting.

“We want parents, grandparents and families to know that we’re all in this together, and we will be holding people accountable,” Gillian said Tuesday. “I also want to send a message to our governor and legislators that the laws they forced on all municipalities are a threat to public safety, and they deprive families of the opportunity to enjoy the Jersey Shore.”

Gillian said the changes will “send a message to teens and their parents that the beach, Boardwalk and other public areas will no longer be open to mass gatherings that include alcohol consumption and other infractions of the law.”

The gatherings have been a headache for police and Boardwalk merchants for the past two years. At times, hundreds of juveniles have gathered on the beach path just off the Boardwalk, while several communities reported similar problems after pandemic restrictions on gatherings lifted.

Police responded to 999 incidents during the Memorial Day weekend, an increase compared to the holiday weekend last year.

The new beach curfew will apply to people of all ages, as will the evening backpack ban. The new rules will be part of a citywide plan that will include police staffing, more announcements on the Boardwalk and a public awareness campaign.