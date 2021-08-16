Ocean City Council to consider applications to fill First Ward seat until election

OCEAN CITY — City Council members are seeking applicants to fill in for First Ward City Councilman Michael DeVlieger, who stepped down from his position at the end of the Thursday City Council meeting.
According to City Council President Bob Barr, those interested have until the close of business Friday to fill out a form either at ocnj.us or on file at the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave. Council members will interview applicants in a closed-door session either Aug. 26 or Sept. 9, Barr said.
“It breaks my heart to have to read that,” Barr said.
DeVlieger surprised the rest of the governing body July 22 when he said the next meeting would be his last. He resigned as of the end of the Aug. 12 meeting.
Barr said Mayor Jay Gillian would sit in on the interviews in case there was a tie among council members. In Ocean City’s form of government, the mayor votes in cases of a tie but otherwise does not get a vote on council. With seven members, a tie is usually unlikely, but with one seat vacant there is a possibility of a three-three vote.
If council appoints a temporary member, that person will only serve until the seat comes up for a vote Nov. 2. The person who wins that election will hold the seat until June 30, 2024, with the seat coming up for a vote along with the three other ward council seats that May.
In 2020, council members interviewed several candidates to replace Antwan McClellan in the Second Ward, after McClellan resigned to take the oath as a New Jersey Assemblyman. With McClellan off council and two members absent, there were only four members at the February meeting when council was set to make a decision, but one member abstained, and the measure needed all four votes to pass.
The seat remained open until the May election, when current member Tom Rotondi won his seat. He was also one of the candidates considered for the slot.
On Thursday, DeVlieger took the unusual step of recommending his own replacement, throwing his support behind Terry Crowley Jr.
Some council members bid DeVlieger a tearful goodbye, praising his character and his work on council. DeVlieger said he decided to step down to focus on his career and his family.
DeVlieger won a third term on City Council in 2020.
He also served as the vice president of council, who would run the meetings if the council president was not available. The vice president is often the next to serve as president, but is not necessarily chosen by other council members.
Councilman Pete Madden nominated Councilwoman Karen Bergman for vice president. He and Bergman voted in favor, but the other members voted no, instead supporting Rotondi for the position. Rotondi was appointed in a 6-1 vote, with Bergman voting yes and Madden saying no.
