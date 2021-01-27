Ocean City Council skeptical of offshore wind, threatens delays

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Upper Township Committee has already approved a similar ordinance. Ocean City will not, unless the energy company provides more information, Barr said.

Council has become one of the highest-profile skeptics of the wind power proposal, and Councilman Mike DeVlieger has been among the most vocal critics of the plan. In a previous meeting, he argued the proposal could risk Ocean City’s lucrative tourism market, the backbone of the local economy for more than a century.

DeVlieger said residents, business owners and officials should do their own research on the proposal. He and Councilman Keith Hartzell said they have heard from local critics but have not heard from constituents in favor of the project.

“What I don’t want to do is look back after the fact, after they’re here, and say, 'Hey, why didn’t you guys do something?'” he said.

Hartzell said the company has not provided enough information.

“I think there’s just still an awful lot of questions,” Hartzell said. “I’m very hesitant to ever go into a program where somebody can’t tell me what it costs. I don’t buy anything if I don’t know what it’s going to cost.”