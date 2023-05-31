Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OCEAN CITY — After a Memorial Day weekend marred by vandalism, assaults, a confiscated firearm and several incidents of teens who drank themselves into unconsciousness, Mayor Jay Gillian has signed orders aimed at limiting gatherings of teens on the beach and Boardwalk.

All city beaches will be closed at 8 p.m. Carrying backpacks will not be permitted after 8 p.m. on the beach and Boardwalk. Boardwalk bathrooms will be closed at 10 p.m. The curfew for juveniles will move from 1 a.m. to 11 p.m.

City Council has an emergency meeting set for 1 p.m. Thursday on the third floor of City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave., to discuss the changes. Gillian and Police Chief Jay Prettyman are set to discuss the plans publicly after the meeting.

“We want parents, grandparents and families to know that we’re all in this together, and we will be holding people accountable,” Gillian said Tuesday. “I also want to send a message to our governor and legislators that the laws they forced on all municipalities are a threat to public safety, and they deprive families of the opportunity to enjoy the Jersey Shore.”

Gillian said the changes will “send a message to teens and their parents that the beach, Boardwalk and other public areas will no longer be open to mass gatherings that include alcohol consumption and other infractions of the law.”

The gatherings have been a headache for police and Boardwalk merchants for the past two years. At times, hundreds of juveniles have gathered on the beach path just off the Boardwalk, while several communities reported similar problems after pandemic restrictions on gatherings lifted.

Prettyman had used a strategy of containment: allowing teens to gather on the beach, out of the way of the families and shoppers on the Boardwalk, and under the watchful eyes of a large contingent of full-time and summer officers, including some using ATVs to patrol the edges of the crowd.

Earlier this year, the city enacted new measures aimed at controlling the situation, including listing many of the infractions that have caused issues as disturbing-the-peace offenses. That allows the police to contact parents and to bring offenders to the station, beyond the warnings that have been issued.

Last weekend seemed to indicate an escalation. Police responded to 999 incidents, an increase compared to Memorial Day weekend last year.

“In addition to underage drinking, police responded to incidents involving vandalism, assaults, shoplifting, confiscation of a firearm, and a variety of other infractions,” reads a statement released Tuesday by city spokesperson Doug Bergen. “Ocean City firefighter/EMTs were just as busy responding to several incidents involving teens who drank to the point of unconsciousness, assault victims, mental health issues and other incidents.”

On the Boardwalk on Monday, several business owners and employees said there appeared to be more teenagers than last year, and worried about what that could mean for the rest of the summer. Others said most of the young people appeared to be between 14 and 18 years old.

Jamie Ford, a Boardwalk merchant for close to 30 years, said every business has been disrupted.

“There are no families after 7:30. They’re gone,” he said, adding his employees don’t want to be on the Boardwalk at night, and for that matter, neither does he.

Several suggested that as other shore communities got tough on teen gatherings, the teens came to Ocean City.

On social media, several people reported vandalism and disruption from juveniles, along with reports of teens drinking and smoking marijuana.

“In years past, I wouldn’t blink an eye as I was once a teen myself, but there comes a point when enough is enough,” wrote one commenter. “The police officers are doing everything they can to control the environment that once was America’s Greatest Family Resort but are clearly being overrun by enabled, entitled teenagers who are sadly backed by the lack of laws to prosecute/hold accountable these teens.”

City Councilman Jody Levchuk, who has Boardwalk businesses, blamed state juvenile justice reform. He said he understands the motivation, to avoid criminal records for juvenile behavior that may cause lifelong problems, but said the reforms went too far.

“When the state says, ‘Hey, kids, you can do what you want and the police can’t do anything about it,’ what did you think they were going to do?” he said.

Police have new limits on interactions with those under 18, including limits on searching juveniles for alcohol or marijuana. In most instances, juveniles receive a warning.

Ford said it is time to change the laws, especially those limiting the ability of police to issue citations for underage drinking.

“It’s a failed social experiment,” he said. “It’s bad for business, it’s bad for the community and quite frankly it’s bad for the kids.”

The city also pointed a finger at Trenton.

“The new policies come in response to a Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City that saw the continuation of a trend that began when statewide legislation largely stripped police officers of the ability to question juveniles, search juveniles, and confiscate alcohol,” reads the city statement. “The legislation also eliminates meaningful consequences for juveniles who break these laws.”

The new beach curfew will apply to people of all ages, as will the evening backpack ban. The new rules will be part of a citywide plan that will include police staffing, more announcements on the Boardwalk and a public awareness campaign.

“I understand that these new directives will affect many people who are not teens, but it’s important that we stop this type of behavior now,” Gillian said. “In the end, protecting our reputation as ‘America’s Greatest Family Resort’ will benefit everybody in Ocean City.”

He said the city will let teens and their parents know that the beach, Boardwalk and other public areas will no longer be open to mass gatherings that include alcohol consumption and other infractions of the law.

“I want to support the men and women of our police department,” Gillian said. “They have been doing everything they can — within the law — to address this situation, and I want to give them the tools to get the job done.”

Levchuk said the teens were only a problem for a few hours out of an excellent weekend, but said Ocean City has lost patience with the gatherings and with the rowdy behavior.

“The point I want to get across is Ocean City is overwhelmingly a safe town. It’s a wholesome town. It’s a town for families. It is not a party-animal-for-teenagers-style town,” he said. “It you went to the 10th or 11th Street beaches this weekend, or to other areas, or to the Wawa, that’s what you would think this town has become.”