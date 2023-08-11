OCEAN CITY — City Council could be in the enviable position of voting itself a raise this month, when an ordinance introduced Thursday comes up for a public hearing and final vote Aug. 24.

Pay for both the mayor and members of council would almost double under the amendment, with a proposed annual salary of $40,000 for the mayor and $20,000 for each member of council.

The current salaries, according to city records, are $20,600 for the mayor and $10,300 for members of council. The council president gets an additional stipend of $1,000, and the vice president gets an extra $500.

The ordinance as introduced would not include any stipends for members.

Members of council said they were not in it for the money, and several said they did not even know the job included a salary when they sought the office. Members of the planning and zoning boards, city advisory commissions and the Board of Education serve without compensation.

Still, not everyone can afford to take the amount of time required to serve on the governing body without making some money, Council member Jody Levchuk said at the meeting. He was concerned about the public reaction.

“I was a little nervous that it could go badly and we were going to be poo-pooed on about it,” he said.

City Administrator George Savastano offered full-throated support of the change at the beginning of the meeting, saying salaries for elected officials have not changed in years and were not commensurate with the responsibilities of the office.

Shore rental market slows for August after two banner summers Whether because of economics, school schedules or a return to pre-pandemic vacation patterns, beach town weekly rentals are down for August, after two extremely busy seasons.

“To a large degree, this is really an ideological question: Should our elected officials be provided with more than just nominal compensation?” Savastano said. “Should they be fairly compensated, to the degree that we can determine what amount can be considered fair?”

Elected offices in the city are not considered full-time jobs, Savastano said, but the work goes far beyond two monthly public meetings. Members get calls from constituents, attend subcommittee meetings and events, participate in community organizations and prepare for votes on council, he said.

“The fact is that the current salaries are not commensurate with the level of responsibility and commitment that goes with these positions,” Savastano said, adding the salaries included in the proposed ordinance were less than what he recommended.

“Ocean City has a $99 million budget, with 276 full-time employees and around 1,000 in the summer,” he said. The city is a year-round operation that handles hundreds of thousands of visitors in the summer. “It’s only right to offer fair and reasonable compensation.”

Savastano added the ordinance would include automatic raises for elected officials, tied with the increases in union contracts for police, fire and other staff. He also described the impact of the increase on taxpayers as negligible, citing the cost of $7 a year to the owner of a house assessed at $1 million, or a little under 2 cents a day.

Typically, when discussing budgets, the city uses a $500,000 assessed value. The current average assessed value is between those two numbers, at just over $634,000 for residential properties.

Residents who spoke about the issue Thursday agreed that council did not make enough but disagreed on the right amount. Some said the proposed raise was too low, but resident Chuck Deal said the increase exceeds inflation based on the Consumer Price Index, and suggested tying the increases to union contracts may be a conflict of interest in negotiations.

If approved, the salary change would go into effect Jan. 1.

Ocean City’s Bob Barr tapped for Cape May County Commission Ocean City is without a 4th Ward City Council member with Bob Barr’s appointment to fill a vacant seat on the Board of County Commissioners on Wednesday.

Ordinances require two votes before taking effect. Six members of council voted yes on the salary change ordinance, with new member Dave Winslow abstaining. The vote came up soon after he was sworn in to replace former 4th Ward Council member Bob Barr, and Winslow said he did not have time to look over the salary comparison prepared by Savastano.

Public records show the mayor of nearby Sea Isle City makes $20,000, while a 2019 ordinance set the salary for the mayor of Upper Township between $3,750 and $6,000. As of 2020, Marty Small Sr. made $141,000 as the mayor of Atlantic City.