Ocean City council introduces revisions for stormwater management plan

OCEAN CITY — City Council have introduced an updated stormwater management ordinance to reflect new regulations put in place by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
According to a public notice, the NJDEP revisions "require the use of decentralized green infrastructure practices and provide a more objective review process for projects."
Previous Ocean City regulations allowed the use of nonstructural stormwater management strategies to "the maximum extent practicable," but the new rules eliminate any subjective language.
Additionally, the revision introduces changes in permitted stormwater modeling criteria. The changes will allow for more development on sites.
The new city ordinance was introduced and passed upon first reading at a council meeting April 8.
It will be considered for adoption after an open public hearing 7 p.m. on May 13 at 825 Boardwalk.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.