 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean City council introduces revisions for stormwater management plan
0 comments

Ocean City council introduces revisions for stormwater management plan

{{featured_button_text}}

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is proposing that towns prepare for a world of 5.1 feet of sea level rise by 2100, when compared to 2000. However, some local towns say it's too expensive and should have a phased approach. Acting Commissioner Shawn LaTourette and Chief Resilience Office David Rosenblatt explain on the Atlantic City Boardwalk near Melrose Avenue.

OCEAN CITY — City Council have introduced an updated stormwater management ordinance to reflect new regulations put in place by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

According to a public notice, the NJDEP revisions "require the use of decentralized green infrastructure practices and provide a more objective review process for projects."

Previous Ocean City regulations allowed the use of nonstructural stormwater management strategies to "the maximum extent practicable," but the new rules eliminate any subjective language. 

Additionally, the revision introduces changes in permitted stormwater modeling criteria. The changes will allow for more development on sites.

The new city ordinance was introduced and passed upon first reading at a council meeting April 8.

It will be considered for adoption after an open public hearing 7 p.m. on May 13 at 825 Boardwalk.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests in Minnesota as former officer is charged

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News