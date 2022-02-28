Ocean City Council discusses parking garage, bathrooms

OCEAN CITY — City Council and city Business Administrator George Savastano discussed the potential to create a parking garage and plans for new bathrooms on the Boardwalk during a Thursday meeting, which also saw the latest sparring between council members and the city administration.

The city has promised the bathrooms at 10th and 11th streets will be complete and ready by the summer, but the project has faced delays. Work is set to start Monday, Savastano said.

The parking garage proposal is a longer-term discussion. The idea has been considered on and off for years, but seems to have taken on new life this year, with Mayor Jay Gillian announcing plans to study its potential and council forming a parking committee.

Frank Donato, the city finance director, told council he has two proposals from firms that would study the possibilities, including whether the city could break even on such a project.

Either of the studies would cost about $20,000, he said.

Councilman Jody Levchuk, who heads the council parking committee, said he had asked for details about the garage proposal several weeks ago and finally received it the day of the meeting. He let Savastano know he was unhappy with the timing of the discussions.

Ocean City clam bar to be demolished to make way for more parking Business owner Thomas Spadafora had a year left on his lease of the building but had asked t…

“Why couldn’t you just forward this a couple of weeks ago?” he said, saying the council subcommittee wants to conduct its own investigation into garage options. “I just wish that my request would have been followed up with these reports instead of me still sitting here. I’m so glad you told me these exist, but I wish we could have had them in hand by now so we could have a deeper conversation about it."

Savastano said it would be inappropriate for the administration to send the proposals to a committee when council will ultimately make the decision on whether to approve a contract.

“I’m not trying to withhold information from anybody, but to send information out in a piecemeal fashion just doesn’t make sense,” Savsatano said.

The discussion on parking and on the bathrooms seemed to overlap. Levchuk, a Boardwalk business owner, expressed concern about timing for the bathroom project, which has been discussed extensively at council meetings. He also questioned whether the proposal needed to go in front of the Planning Board.

The city is set to present plans for the work to the Planning Board at its Wednesday meeting, planned for 6 p.m. at City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave.

At the meeting, Levchuk indicated he was concerned over potential delays to the work.

New bathroom facilities on Ocean City Boardwalk expected to be complete by summer OCEAN CITY — New bathrooms are on the way on two blocks of the Boardwalk, city Administrator…

“It was my sense that you thought it would be a good idea to take it to the board for a review,” city attorney Dorothy McCrosson told Levchuk, citing an earlier conversation.

Levchuk said some Boardwalk business owners could have concerns about the design of the project.

“If we go to the Planning Board, do they have the option to turn it down?” asked Council member Karen Bergman. She was told they did not, that it was only a courtesy review. “Oh, thank God.”

“This is not slowing up this project, I can guarantee that,” Savastano said.

Savastano said the city originally planned to have the bathrooms built off site and delivered for final construction and connections. But now, plans are to build the bathrooms on site. He said most of the materials have already been ordered.

“We ordered the stuff where there could be supply chain issues as early as possible,” he said.

Levchuk said it would have been good to have the bathrooms ready by Easter, which is often a big day for the Boardwalk. He said he was sure the administration knew what it was doing but wanted to have more details, and told Savastano that saying it would be open by summer was not enough information.

Savastano said Memorial Day is the universally agreed-on unofficial start of the summer.

“We’re going to have both bathrooms operational at both street ends before Memorial Day,” he said.

Together, the two bathrooms are expected to cost about $1 million. City officials say they will be a major improvement over the current bathrooms.

Meanwhile, the city is looking at six potential locations for parking garages, including the municipal lot behind City Hall and some of the city-owned parking lots along the Boardwalk, including at Ninth Street, Moorlyn Terrace and between Fifth and Sixth streets.

Donato told council he and other city staff members reached out to some firms for proposals to study the feasibility of such a project, including how much it could cost to construct and operate, and the potential revenue from parking fees. The plan would also include looking at parking rates in the city.

Donato said he would like to meet with council’s parking committee to go over the proposals within a week or so.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.