Ocean City Council casts doubt on public safety building plans

Van Drew expressed doubts about the larger bill.

“In my mind, we’re spending too much too fast, and the worst part is that the majority is not on infrastructure,” Van Drew said, adding that social programs will take too much priority in the spending bills.

Despite the uncertainty, Van Drew said some local projects were moving toward federal funding, including millions of dollars for new barracks at the Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May and more in the Army Corps of Engineers budget to dredge the mouth of the Maurice River.

He said municipalities usually would have communicated with his office about projects very early in the process. But he said he would try to get Ocean City as much federal funding as possible.

“We haven’t had any kind of thorough conversation. I am certainly willing to do it,” Van Drew said.

“I think it’s premature to be reaching out to legislators when the bill hasn’t even been passed yet,” said city finance director Frank Donato at the city council meeting. “Certainly, when the time is right we will. We’re in touch with them constantly.”

Donato allowed some frustration with council members to show.