Ocean City Council casts doubt on public safety building plans

OCEAN CITY — City Council will not support a $42 million proposal for a new public safety building, City Council President Bob Barr said at the Thursday meeting.
With that, what had appeared to be cracks in the city’s image of unity became open fractures.
Barr’s comments came as part of a discussion of an $18.4 million bond ordinance set to fund multiple projects in town, which was up for the first of two required votes for approval. At the same meeting, council also was set to vote on a $141 million capital plan outlining the city’s spending priorities for the next five years.
In the end, council voted unanimously for both, but at one point, it seemed unlikely that the bond or the capital plan would move forward.
Included in the capital plan is a $42 million proposal to combine the police and fire department headquarters in a single building on West Avenue at Fifth Street.
Mayor Jay Gillian and members of his administration argue that after years of study, the proposal is the best option to replace the existing police department and municipal court, now housed in a former school that is more than a century old.
According to some members of City Council, that proposal has become increasingly controversial. While there is a consensus that the existing police department needs replacing, the administration’s proposal may not have enough support to move forward.
“I think I can speak for the majority of council when I say the public safety building as currently presented is not something we want to move forward with,” Barr said.
Residents do not want to see the skate park moved or the existing headquarters of the fire department demolished, as envisioned in the proposal, Barr said at the meeting.
Instead, he said, money should be spent on quality-of-life issues for residents, including on paving and drainage projects.
“For those reasons, I’m going to recommend this evening that we table this plan as presented,” Barr said.
“I don’t think you speak for everyone on council when you say that. I appreciate you including ‘we’ and everything, but I don’t share the same view,” said Councilman Peter Madden.
Later in the meeting, he said council members should work to improve the city but instead seemed to be campaigning.
Barr and others on council suggested spending $25 million on a new police station instead of the figure the Gillian administration has put forward. They also suggested the city would have little luck in obtaining federal grant money to help fund the planned projects, citing conversations with representatives of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s office and with the state legislative team.
Senior members of the Gillian administration have stated that the city can afford to fund all of the work laid out in the capital plan and the bond ordinance with a minimal impact on taxpayers, with an estimate of a half-cent increase in the tax rate per $100 of assessment each year.
That would amount to $25 more each year for the owner of a home assessed at $500,000.
But they suggested at least some of the burden would likely be lifted if the city received federal grants under a proposed multitrillion-dollar federal infrastructure spending plan.
“We’re probably going to look at worst-case scenario,” said Council member Tomoso Rotondi. “It doesn’t look like we’re going to get a lot of that up-front money.”
Barr and Rotondi suggested that much of the federal money already has been earmarked.
“So to sit here and say that we have an opportunity to get significant amounts of federal funding, or state funding even, for this year is not accurate,” Barr said.
Contacted Monday, Van Drew said there are two large-scale infrastructure bills under consideration, one at around $1.2 trillion, another at $3.5 trillion. Neither is certain to pass, he said.
“We’re in a very volatile time in Congress right now. There is considerable concern with the legislation,” he said.
Van Drew expressed doubts about the larger bill.
“In my mind, we’re spending too much too fast, and the worst part is that the majority is not on infrastructure,” Van Drew said, adding that social programs will take too much priority in the spending bills.
Despite the uncertainty, Van Drew said some local projects were moving toward federal funding, including millions of dollars for new barracks at the Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May and more in the Army Corps of Engineers budget to dredge the mouth of the Maurice River.
He said municipalities usually would have communicated with his office about projects very early in the process. But he said he would try to get Ocean City as much federal funding as possible.
“We haven’t had any kind of thorough conversation. I am certainly willing to do it,” Van Drew said.
“I think it’s premature to be reaching out to legislators when the bill hasn’t even been passed yet,” said city finance director Frank Donato at the city council meeting. “Certainly, when the time is right we will. We’re in touch with them constantly.”
Donato allowed some frustration with council members to show.
“I guess it’s a little disappointing because this is the first time that we’re hearing a lot of these comments publicly. I never knew there was such a pushback on the public safety building until just now,” Donato said. “Everybody had time to call Van Drew, but nobody had time to call us.”
The city already has put about $1 million into planning for the public safety building, Donato said.
“Now we want to take a number out of thin air, $25 million, and slap that into the capital plan and $42 (million) out,” he said. “What is that? Where does the building go?”
Members of the administration have been weighing options for a new police building almost since Gillian was elected. He’s now planning to run for a fourth term in 2022, with City Council member Keith Hartzell laying groundwork for a challenge for the job.
Hartzell said he has knocked on more than 1,000 doors in the resort, and that public sentiment opposes the plan for the public safety building.
“I thought long and hard about it after talking to people,” Hartzell said. At one point, he asked if projects would be impacted if council delayed the vote. He also discussed moving forward with the bond ordinance but not the capital plan.
At the meeting, Gillian suggested delaying the vote on the capital plan.
“I’m not going to get upset. We’re all going to work together,” Gillian said. “Whatever you guys want to do. You’re the council sitting here.”
While Barr suggested removing the capital plan from the consent agenda, under which routine resolutions are approved in a single vote, the plan was included in the unanimous vote. Council also moved forward with the bond ordinance, which allows the city to borrow money to fund the work.
The approved $18.4 million bond ordinance includes $5.5 million for paving work, another $5.5 million for drainage projects, $2 million for back bay dredging, $2 million for work on public buildings, including restrooms for the Boardwalk, and close to $1.5 million in recreation projects, including new pickleball courts.
Hartzell said opinions are divided on where the pickleball courts should be located. He said he feels strongly they should be at 18th Street.
