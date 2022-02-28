Ocean City Council candidates announce campaign

OCEAN CITY — A three-person team officially kicked off an election campaign for the May race for City Council this year.

Incumbents Pete Madden and Karen Bergman, along with newcomer John “Tony” Polcini, announced their campaign on Sunday at an event held at the city’s Civic Center.

There are six candidates for the three seats up for a vote this year. A third incumbent, longtime councilman Keith Hartzell, will not run for reelection this year. Instead, he will challenge Mayor Jay Gillian, who is running for a fourth term.

Ocean City’s elections are nonpartisan and held in the spring. Candidates do not declare their party allegiance, and the political parties are obliged to stay out of the campaigns.

Three other candidates have announced their intention to run this year, including a former council member and a current member.

Tomaso Rotondi is the Second Ward council member, one of four ward members on the seven-member council. He plans to run for a seat, as does former member Michael DeVlieger, who resigned from his seat as the First Ward councilman in August. Also planning to run is Donna Moore, a local activist who often advocates against the overuse of pesticides and is a regular speaker at City Council meetings.

While the two incumbents and Polcini have formed a ticket, and have thrown their support behind Gillian’s reelection, Rotondi, DeVlieger and Moore have each indicated they plan to run independent campaigns.

Madden, Bergman and Polcini are describing themselves as the “Big Three.” In a campaign statement, they said they “hope to continue progressing Ocean City forward and representing the taxpayers with transparent communication, inclusive representation and a common sense approach to politics.”

Bergman is catering coordinator for the Flanders Hotel. Madden is the broker/owner of Goldcoast Sotheby’s Realty and Polcini, who formerly operated Tony P’s House of Pies on the Boardwalk, now works in sales. They said they understand the importance of family and family values.

