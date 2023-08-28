OCEAN CITY – The consensus among residents who spoke at the Thursday meeting of City Council was that elected officials deserve a raise, but some thought it should not be quite so much.

Council members expressed some discomfort over voting themselves more money, but just the same managed to unanimously approve an amendment that close to doubles the pay for the seven members and the mayor.

As approved, the vote sets an salary of $40,000 for the mayor and $20,000 for each member of council.

The current annual salaries, according to city records, are $20,600 for the mayor, and $10,300 for members of council.

“I do not disagree with the fact that you should consider a pay increase. I just disagree with the amount,” said resident Robert Forman during the public hearing on the ordinance.

Several speakers said something similar, that the elected officials deserve an increase but the jump in pay was too much to justify.

“You guys absolutely deserve a raise,” said resident Bill Hartranft. But he questioned the percentage of the increase.

Resident Donna Moore cited city debt at $189 million as a good reason to be frugal. Some other residents also mentioned the city’s debt.

Mayor Jay Gillian bristled at the discussion of the city’s debt, saying the city professionals take debt service very seriously.

“We don’t spend money haphazardly,” Gillian said. “Everybody can say the debt is high, but it’s well managed, and we can handle it.”

Others residents were all for the increase, including David Hayes, who said, “If you want to attract good talent, you’ve got to pay for it.”

Several of the speakers said council members and the mayor put in long hours, responding to emergencies, answering constituents and attending events on weekends and evenings.

Marie Hayes, the wife of David Hayes who pointed out at the meeting that she is not the same person as Cape May County Surrogate E. Marie Hayes, said she has sometimes opposed things approved by City Council. She cited a contract to use birds of prey to keep seagulls in line on the Boardwalk and around town.

“The raptors are paid $125 an hour, with benefits including regular hours, frequent breaks and all the food they can eat,” Hayes said.

That cost includes the pay for the falconer.

City administrator George Savastano presented the proposal at a council meeting earlier in August. He said the current salaries for elected officials have not changed in years and were not commensurate with the responsibilities of the office.

“To a large degree, this is really an ideological question: Should our elected officials be provided with more than just nominal compensation?” Savastano said. “Should they be fairly compensated, to the degree that we can determine what amount can be considered fair?”

Some on council described the vote as awkward, and Council member Karen Bergman said it is difficult to vote for a raise for yourself.

“I don’t do this for the money, but it does take a lot of time,” she said.

One element of the ordinance was amended before the final vote. The ordinance provides for regular pay increases for council members and the mayor. Those were originally tied to the union contracts for some city workers, but some residents saw that as a conflict of interest.

Now, the increases will take effect each year, starting Jan. 1, 2025, and will be tied to increases in the consumer price index, but is not to exceed the negotiated increases in the contracts for city workers. That means if the CPI is up 3%, and city employee contracts include a 2% raise, council will get the 2% that year.

At the previous meeting, Savastano argued that the increase will have a negligible impact on the average tax bill, and said the city has a contract of $99 million.

Under the previous ordinance, the council president received an additional stipend of $1,000, and the vice president got an extra $500. The amended ordinance does not include any stipends for members.