Ocean City Council approves contract with engineering firm on dredging

“There’s a lot of good people here that got snookered into coming in to complain about something that I don’t think anybody up here has any intention of stopping,” DeVlieger said.

The city administration denied any effort to organize neighbors.

According to Savastano, the resolution was originally set to be voted on May 18 but was removed from the agenda at the request of council members. Madden pushed for a vote at the June meeting but did not get enough support on council to bring the matter for a vote.

+8 Gov. Murphy pledges millions for Wildwood Boardwalk repairs WILDWOOD — Like thousands of other visitors to the Wildwoods Boardwalk on July 4, Gov. Phil …

He was more successful Thursday, handing out copies of the resolution to council members at the meeting.

Only Barr voted no on the contract.

Madden argued that ACT has done a great job on the dredging projects so far. The largest portion of the cost is the contract to perform the work, he said, not the engineering firm that designs the project, and he said ACT has covered a significant portion of its own costs through grants.

Some of those members who voted in favor of the resolution expressed frustration with the city administration. Council members DeVlieger and Jody Levchuk said it would be the last time they voted in favor of a contract without a competitive bid.