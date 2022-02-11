Ocean City considers creating a chaplain position for police

OCEAN CITY — Members of City Council gave an enthusiastic endorsement to a proposal to create a position of chaplain for the Ocean City Police Department.

The position would not be paid, and would serve under the command of the chief of police. He or she will have no rank in the department.

Council members unanimously introduced an ordinance establishing the position at the Thursday council meeting. The ordinance allows for “one or more” chaplains to be appointed by the mayor, with the recommendation of the police chief. Terms are for three years, but chaplains could be reappointed or dismissed at the recommendation of the police chief.

Council members said at the meeting the proposal could offer officers much needed support.

“I am really for moving this forward,” said Council member Karen Bergman.

“Given the climate today, I think it’s a great idea,” said Council member Keith Hartzell.

The ordinance came at the recommendation of Police Chief Jay Prettyman, who said he is excited about its potential.

“It’s not new to policing,” he said, but it is new to Ocean City.

The state Attorney General’s office has mandated resiliency training for law enforcement officers throughout New Jersey, requiring departments offer emotional and psychological support for the unique stresses of police work. It’s the first such requirement in the nation.

“Part of that is giving police officers opportunities and options of counseling and outreach support. As I approach the resiliency program, one spoke of the wheel is faith-based support groups,” Prettyman said on Friday morning.

He does not have anyone in mind for appointment, he said. Once the ordinance gets a final vote at an upcoming meeting, Prettyman said, the department can get to work on specifics of the program.

The ordinance indicates the chaplain could be called upon for incident debriefings, accompanying officers to death notifications and any other duties.

“I’m not really certain what this program is going to grow into. I want to allow it to take on a mind of its own and let it grow as needed,” Prettyman said. “Baby steps first. First we have to get the program developed.”

Chaplains can help officers and their families deal with stress management, assist with community policing or just be there when someone wants to talk, according to Gary Holden, who helped found the Police Chaplain program.

“It’s not really a religious thing at all, even though chaplains are clergy,” Holden said Friday. “It’s more crisis intervention.”

He said police chaplains are primarily there for the officers and their loved ones, but are also involved in the communities the departments serve. In most cases, he said, the chaplains are already involved in the communities through their ministries.

“What I always say I if you’re helping the department, you’re helping the community, and if you’re helping the community, you’re helping the department,” Holden said.

He volunteered as a chaplain in New York City after the Sept. 11 attacks, spending two days a week near the wreckage of the World Trade Center for months. He was involved in youth ministry and served as pastor of the non-denominational Trinity Baptist Church in Vineland.

Later, he reached out to the Vineland Police about creating a chaplain program there, he said. Since then, police departments in Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway, Pleasantville and several other departments have created chaplain programs.

“This is growing so rapidly. We’re all over the country,” Holden said.

Lower Township announced the founding of a Chaplain program in 2021, swearing in four new chaplains in August.

In 2020, Egg Harbor Township swore in seven chaplains, while Atlantic City has a robust chaplain program, led by Rev. Eric McCoy. Holden said the Chaplain Program encourages departments to have more than one chaplain.

The program presented police chaplain training in Cape May County last summer, he said.

Usually, the chaplain is provided with a uniform shirt.

“We encourage chaplains to go in generic. We say don’t wear any clerical garb,” he said. The program is non-denominational, he said, and has trained chaplains from a variety of Christian denominations as well as Jewish and Muslim chaplains.

“It really boils down to who wants to serve,” Holden said. “There’s no discrimination at all.”

The Ocean City ordinance, as introduced, requires that chaplains be trained and have police chaplain credentials, and be a member in good standing of the NJ State Chaplain’s Association.

The ordinance still faces a public hearing and final vote at an upcoming meeting before taking effect.

“It’s the right time, and we have the ability to do this,” Prettyman said. “It should be a great addition to the support we’re bringing to each of our officers.”

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.