OCEAN CITY — The owners of units at The Seaspray condominiums were back in time for the Memorial Day weekend kickoff to the summer, after officials declared the property unsafe for habitation.

As visitors poured into town over the long weekend, they saw the parking lot full and lawn chairs out at the former motel, although it does not appear that any major work was undertaken in the past several weeks.

“Our construction official received an updated engineer’s report on the condition of the Seaspray Condominiums at 34th Street and Bay Avenue, and has removed the red tags that prevented owners from occupying their homes,” Mayor Jay Gillian said at a recent City Council meeting. “The new report indicates that the structure is safe to live in, that at least in the short term our construction official agrees.”

Previous reports had painted a dire picture of the condition of the structure, with an April 17 report prepared by Charles Endicott of Endicott Engineering LLC describing decades’ worth of concerns it said went unaddressed.

Gillian said he understood how difficult it could be for someone to be put out of their home.

“I’m glad that the residents can return to their homes as they come up with a long-term plan to address issues at the site,” he said.

There are more than 30 condos at the Seaspray, with several being used as year-round homes. Others are used as vacation homes or rented to summer visitors. City attorney Dottie McCrosson had told council the property was red-tagged under orders from the state Department of Community Affairs.

The residents of the condominium did not appear worried about the safety of the structure Monday, with many down for the long weekend. They were not talking, though.

“With all the litigation, I really can’t,” said one man, who said he owned one of the units but declined to give his name.

Another man, who was lighting a barbecue on the holiday afternoon, also declined to be interviewed.

“Our lawyers have told us not to discuss anything,” he said. “But we are happy it’s open.”

A lawsuit filed in February 2022 by Block Properties LLC is challenging the current three-member condominium board for control of the property, alleging the board has failed to address structural concerns that have been known for close to two decades. The suit put the current estimated cost of the repairs at $7.5 million.

It alleges six engineering studies have established that the building is structurally unsound.

The report presented to construction official Neil Byrne outlined multiple reports from engineers that raised concerns about the structure, and stated that little beyond cosmetic work has ever been undertaken.

“Additionally, it should be noted that the time for remediation has passed, and any attempts at complete remedial repairs or improvements would be futile and would not adequately correct the significant shifting of the structure,” Endicott wrote in his April report, a copy of which was released by the city as a public record.

The building at 3313-15 Bay Ave. was built as a motel in 1960, Brady said, and became a condominium in 1980.

There is a pool in the courtyard of the two-story building, which is five blocks from the beach.