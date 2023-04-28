OCEAN CITY — City officials have ruled the Seaspray condominium at 34th Street and Bay Avenue unfit for occupancy, putting some residents out of their homes and casting doubt on the future of the building.

Red tags were placed on the entrances to each of the 32 units, stating, “This building is declared unsafe for human occupancy,” and no one is to stay in the property until repairs have been made.

City attorney Dottie McCrosson reported on the decision to City Council on Thursday, saying the city’s construction office ordered the building be red-tagged this week. She said the office acted under the orders of the state Department of Community Affairs, and added that the construction office acts independently of the city administration.

The city can dictate working hours, but matters of construction code are under the discretion of the construction office, McCrosson said.

“They have the expertise to make those calls, and they report to the Department of Community Affairs,” she said.

The ruling can be appealed, she said.

About six or seven of the units are used as year-round residences. McCrosson said the city has offered assistance to those who need help finding a place to stay, and the local organization OCNJ CARE is working with the residents. That organization has worked with families after fires or other disruptive events, and worked during the pandemic to help make sure needs were met for the city’s most vulnerable residents.

One of the residents, Connor Brady, attended the council meeting. He said he has lived in the building for two years.

“I don’t really know where I’m going to go,” Brady said after the meeting.

Council members expressed concern for the residents of the building, but also about the impact of having a condemned property at one of the main entrances to town.

“I don’t think anybody wants to see a red-tagged building in their neighborhood,” Council member Jody Levchuk said.

Council member Bob Barr said he had heard from residents of the building.

“They don’t know what they’re going to do. They don’t have anywhere to go,” Barr said.

McCrosson said the city has been named in active litigation in connection to the property, which she said limited how much she could say in a public forum.

Brady said there had also been litigation filed against the condo association in February 2022, from other owners known as Block Properties LLC.

A copy of the suit, posted to the New Jersey courts system website, shows the LLC is challenging the three-member condominium board for control of the building, alleging the board has failed to address structural concerns that have been known for close to two decades. The suit put the current estimated cost of the repairs at $7.5 million.

It alleges six engineering studies have established that the building is structurally unsound. The suit contends that the structure should be torn down and redeveloped.

Attorney Dennis E. Block filed the suit. There was no answer at the listed number for his Turnersville office, and there was no immediate response Friday to emails requesting comment for this story.

The future of the property has been an issue for years, Brady and others said.

“There have been prior disputes about whether to sell or to repair,” Brady said Friday. “When there are 32 different opinions, it’s very difficult.”

He said the bylaws would require a unanimous agreement among the condo owners to dissolve the association, if the property were to be sold to a developer to be demolished for a new building.

Repairing the building would be a significant investment.

“A lot of the people that own here, they want to see what their options are,” Brady said. “People need to make an informed decision.”

Some of the units are rented to vacationers each summer, while others are used by the owners when they visit the shore town, Brady said. Some of the year-round residents rent their units.

There is a pool in the courtyard of the two-story building, which is five blocks from the beach. A social media page for the property shows images from decades ago of families gathered by the pool.

The building at 3313-15 Bay Ave. was built as a motel in 1960, Brady said, and became a condominium in 1980.

The units have sold for $200,000 to close to $250,000, Brady said. But with the lawsuit underway, which must be disclosed to potential buyers, one unit that has listed at $199,000 has not moved.

“They can’t get anybody interested with a lawsuit hanging over it,” Brady said.

A real estate website shows units up for sale in the condominium, one for just under $200,000, and another listed at $318,000 for a two-bedroom unit.