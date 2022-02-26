Ocean City clam bar to be demolished to make way for more parking

OCEAN CITY — After 42 years as Spadafora’s Restaurant and Clam Bar and decades more as several other businesses, the tiny white restaurant at 843 Atlantic Ave. is set to be demolished.

Business owner Thomas Spadafora had a year left on his lease of the building but had asked to be let out of the lease for this year. He said Friday he plans to concentrate on his seafood market at 932 Haven Ave., moving the clam bar operations there instead.

The restaurant was the original location, but in recent years served more as a satellite, he said, supported by the nearby seafood market.

The city owns the Atlantic Avenue property, which it acquired from the Schilling family in 1999. According to Spadafora, he originally rented the restaurant from Helen Schilling, who had extensive real estate holdings in the city. He said he had no complaints with the city as a landlord.

“The city’s been good to me. I’m happy,” he said. But it has been increasingly difficult to find summer employees, he said. Last year, he closed the business in August, citing a lack of help.

“We decided we’re just going to do the fish market,” he said. “We’re going to relocate the whole operation.”

Spadafora plans to offer more outside seating this year at the Haven Avenue location near Ocean City’s historic train station, where he owns the building. He also plans to expand the hours and offer lunch and seafood delivery, which he has not done before.

City Business Administrator George Savastano reported on the change to City Council on Thursday night, describing it as a “win, win.”

The city plans to demolish the structure and expand the parking lot at Ninth Street near the Boardwalk, the preservation of which was the main motivation for buying the property in 1999. The parking revenue will exceed the amount the city got from the lease, he said.

According to city spokesman Doug Bergen, the city got $30,849 a year for the property under the current five-year lease. The city expects to fit at least 10 spaces where there is now a building and a parking lot for customers. Each space in the adjacent lot brings in about $3,800 per season, Bergen said.

The city does not like losing a restaurant, Savastano and Bergen said, but in this case they don’t much mind.

“I think everybody would agree it’s seen better days,” Savastano said.

On Friday, Spadafora was clearing out equipment from the building and selling some items to other businesses, including trays, plates and other gear. He said it makes sense to combine the businesses, especially with the increasing difficulty in getting workers.

“There’s been a paradigm shift in this city. There are no college kids. There are no flop houses. The colleges all start early. And right now, there are no foreign students,” he said. “It’s almost impossible to find people.”

In other years, thousands of college students would work in shore towns each summer, crowding into cheap housing and making some money for school expenses while getting their days off at the beach. It is far more difficult to find affordable options in Ocean City and other resorts in the summer, and over the past two years, COVID-19 drastically reduced the number of student workers from overseas who were in the area on J-1 visas, which allow them to work seasonally.

Spadafora said he bid on the lease once the city took over the property.

He estimates the small square building was built around 1910. It has been a hot dog stand, a real estate office and multiple kinds of food operations. It was the Hen House for 25 years, and at one point the late Ambassador Bill Hughes operated a business there. Hughes represented the 2nd District in Congress for 20 years.

Council unanimously approved a motion to end the lease.

