UPPER TOWNSHIP — On Sunday, the last services will take place at the Union Chapel by the Sea at 55th Street in Ocean City.

The congregation has plans for a new church in the Marmora section of Upper Township, and recently received the unanimous blessing of the township Zoning Board for the plans.

Last year, the church announced an agreement to sell the property in Ocean City, including the parking lot, to a developer with the potential for residential and retail uses for the site. Now, a sign on the front of the church says, “Lord willing this property will be developed in the fall of 2023.”

An application has been submitted to the city but has not yet been scheduled for a meeting of the Planning Board, according to Ocean City officials. The church does not plan to use the building this summer.

Starting June 4, the church plans to meet in Ocean View, at 1314 Route 9 at a former insurance company, while construction begins on a new church at 900 Route 9.

At a May 11 Zoning Board meeting, members unanimously said yes to the variances needed for the new church, after close to three hours of testimony from the congregation’s professionals and several neighbors, including some who would rather not see the project move forward.

The proposal calls for a single-story church, which will include a 35-foot steeple, and renovations to three residential units in two buildings, which will be used to meet the affordable housing requirements of the new development.

Objections included the potential for increased traffic and concern over plans to construct a driveway out the back of the property, leading to a more residential area on Stagecoach Road.

Some had questions about the affordable housing element, while others cited concern for the wildlife that uses the current property, including coyotes, foxes and turkeys. But several other neighbors focused on the driveway, raising fears it would be used as a through-way to Route 9 and bring additional traffic, including reckless drivers.

The congregation agreed to put a gate on the Stagecoach Road side, to be open only when the church is in use.

Pastor Timothy Bromhead said that is mostly for the Sunday morning worship service and a Wednesday evening service. The church also hosts other events at times, but they are typically smaller, Bromhead said.

Bromhead did not respond to a request for an interview for this story. In previous interviews, he has said most of those attending the church do not live or vacation in Ocean City, where property values have continued to rise sharply.

The move will bring the church closer to where its members live, and allow more room to grow, he said last year. At that time, Bromhead declined to disclose the purchase price. A public assessment put the value of the tax-exempt church property at about $2.5 million.

The church has about 60 members. The new location will allow more outreach to families and provide more space, Bromhead told the Zoning Board. In the summer, it can be difficult to get to Ocean City, but in the winter, there is little else happening around the 55th Street property.

“We have just really felt the need to leave the desolate, not-busy-at-all south end and come out to where the people in their communities live and come out here where there are a lot of families,” Bromhead told the Zoning Board. The current building is in need of repair, he said, and a move will offer more opportunities for his ministry. “We’re surrounded by water, and it’s very hard to attract people from the water.”

The new site will give the church room to grow, Bromhead said.

But churches are not an approved use for much of the property.

Cory Gilman, an attorney representing the nondenominational Union Chapel, said the property is divided between two zones, the Marmora Town Center zone on Route 9 and the residential zone on the Stagecoach Road side of the property.

Churches are an approved use for residential areas, he said, but were not included in the allowable uses in the town center zone. But, he said, the center is supposed to create a mix of residential, commercial and civic uses, and churches are a civic use.

Much of the current property is woods, with the three houses at the front of the property. One of those houses would be relocated nearby, and they will be renovated to meet current building codes, along with having new septic systems installed.

The church building would include offices, classrooms and a gathering area, to be used for fellowship after services.

Gilman said the church would have plenty of off-street parking for its congregation, even on Christmas and Easter, the two busiest days.

Board members, and some of the neighbors, pointed out that the property could be used for more intense development, such as a hotel or restaurant, and new residential units, without requiring a variance.

“I have no objection to this. I’m really all in favor,” said neighbor Julius Konschak. “I’d like to welcome the church and the pastor as a neighbor.”

He said people do not want to see new development but described the plan as the best-case scenario. Even some of the most strident opponents sought to make clear that they did not object to churches, only to the plan for development in their neighborhood.

“Nobody wants to say, ‘We don’t want a church,’ when that’s what this whole thing is about,” said resident Natalie Niece at the meeting. “I’m opposed to it.”

The church’s history goes back more than a century in the south end of Ocean City, according to members. In the 1920s, members gathered in private homes. In the 1930s, the chapel was built at 55th Street, and there have been multiple additions over the years, including one in the 1940s and another in the 1980s.