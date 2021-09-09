Ocean City Chief proposes reorganization for police department

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department hires more seasonal officers each summer than most New Jersey departments have full-time officers on staff.

That number has been growing in recent years, going from around 45 officers in previous years to 60 this summer. Next year, according to Ocean City Police Chief Jay Prettyman, that number is likely to climb higher, with 70 to 75 summer officers on staff from spring until fall.

On Wednesday, Prettyman said the increase has been necessary as the department works to address new issues, provide new services and look after a beach resort that transforms from a sleepy community in the winter to one of the largest cities in the state as summer visitors arrive.

But it is not enough to hire more staff, Prettyman said. The department must be ready to train and supervise the young officers.

Prettyman plans to reorganize his department, including adding a new captain’s position. The department has two now. The third captain will be in charge of hiring and training the seasonal staff and overseeing the continuing training of the full-time officers as well.

Prettyman also wants to create a new position of deputy chief.