Ocean City charity assisted veteran in helping him enter his house

A nonprofit organization, based in Ocean City, recently helped a veteran enter his home by arranging for a new front door to his residence.
People in Crisis Inc., which was founded by Lana Samuels of Ocean City, became aware of the story of Joe Barren.
Barron, who lives in Gloucester City, Camden County, is a Vietnam veteran, who was exposed to Agent Orange while serving in the U.S. Army in Thailand.
It is believed that because of this exposure, Barron developed a severe heart disease and became diabetic, which caused both of his legs to be amputated.
Barron, 73, was in desperate need of a new storm door because it is almost impossible for him to enter the house with his walker with the storm door he had. He needed the door to open from the right instead of the left.'
Unable to enter his home for a year, Barron had been staying with his in-laws because it was easier for him. He also was doing physical therapy to help him maneuver with the prosthetics
Bob Heide, one of the People in Crisis board members, reached out to the Lowe's of Mantua Township, Gloucester County, who received approval from corporate headquarters to make a door donation to Barron.
Heide, a carpenter and a helper, installed the door before Veterans Day.
Besides the door, Barron also was helped with food cards, a landscaper and a reputable tree company to remove a large tree that broke and fell on his neighbor's property.
"My wife met Lana Samuels door to door in February, who advocated for People in Crisis Inc. and asked my wife, if we needed resource assistance," said Barron in a written statement. "I desperately needed their help since my wife and I are only living on social security."
