OCEAN CITY — Gloria Votta, a Re/Max At the Shore Realtor, will be given the 2023 Salute to Working Women Award on April 26, the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce said.

The chamber will bestow the award during a luncheon at the Ocean City Yacht Club.

“We are very happy to honor Gloria as our 2023 Salute to Working Women,” said Michele Gillian, executive director of the chamber. “She has a passion for serving her customers and Ocean City community. We are lucky to have her so involved in our community, and she certainly is deserving of this honor.”

Votta is being celebrated for her outstanding professional and personal achievements at Re/Max At the Shore, the chamber said in a news release. Votta has worked in real estate since 2001 and is actively involved with the Ocean City Board of Realtors. She and her husband, Hank, live in Ocean City with their fur baby, Vinnie.

Barbara Jones, president and CEO of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce, will serve as keynote speaker.

The luncheon is open to the public and is $30 per person. For more information, call the chamber office at 609-399-1412 or email info@oceancitychamber.com.