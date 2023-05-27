Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OCEAN CITY — Opponents of plans for offshore wind power development showed their opposition Saturday with a march along the Route 52 causeway.

Participants gathered at Mark Soifer Park at Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue before departing across the bridge to Somers Point.

The protest was organized by Guardians of the East Coast, a private group on Facebook, that formed this year and describes itself as “a proactive group of Patriots that are currently working around the clock to stop offshore wind from destroying our ecosystem, killing our mammals, and will destroy local economies, kill tourism, small businesses, and our fishing industry."

There are several groups fighting plans to build wind turbines off the New Jersey coast, including a project that could start construction this year. Ocean Wind 1 plans 98 turbines beginning 15 miles from shore.

The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management recently completed an environmental impact study on that project and opened public comment on a draft environmental impact study on another project, Atlantic Shores, planned to the north of the Ocean Wind project.

State and federal officials have lauded the wind energy projects, saying they will bring good jobs to New Jersey and provide clean, renewable electricity. Gov. Phil Murphy describes wind power as a key part of plans to ween the state off fossil fuels.

