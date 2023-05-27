Gift this article
Press staff reports
May 27, 2023, in Ocean City, a protest against a proposed wind farm was held with a walk across the 9th street bridge.
OCEAN CITY — Opponents of plans for offshore wind power development showed their opposition Saturday with a march along the Route 52 causeway.
Participants gathered at Mark Soifer Park at Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue before departing across the bridge to Somers Point.
The protest was organized by Guardians of the East Coast, a private group on Facebook, that formed this year and describes itself as “a proactive group of Patriots that are currently working around the clock to stop offshore wind from destroying our ecosystem, killing our mammals, and will destroy local economies, kill tourism, small businesses, and our fishing industry."
There are several groups fighting plans to build wind turbines off the New Jersey coast, including a project that could start construction this year. Ocean Wind 1 plans 98 turbines beginning 15 miles from shore.
The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management recently completed an environmental impact study on that project and opened public comment on a draft environmental impact study on another project, Atlantic Shores, planned to the north of the Ocean Wind project.
State and federal officials have lauded the wind energy projects, saying they will bring good jobs to New Jersey and provide clean, renewable electricity. Gov. Phil Murphy describes wind power as a key part of plans to ween the state off fossil fuels.
On May 27, 2023, in Ocean City, Congressman Van Drew was present for a protest walk over the Ninth Street bridge against offshore wind power, with some protesters holding signs that read "Stop Windmills, Save Our Shore, Jeff Van Drew, For U.S. Congress"
MATTHEW STRABUK Staff Photographer
On May 27, 2023, in Ocean City, Rick Herwig, a Princeton resident, showing his support for a protest walk over the Ninth Street bridge against offshore wind power.
MATTHEW STRABUK Staff Photographer
On May 27, 2023, in Ocean City, (l-r) Jessica Aiello and her daughter Madelyn, 12, both from Toms River, came to show their support for a protest walk over the Ninth Street bridge against offshore wind power.
MATTHEW STRABUK Staff Photographer
On May 27, 2023, in Ocean City, (center) Sylvia Lockwood, a resident from Cape May Court House, showed her support for a protest walk over the Ninth Street bridge against offshore wind power.
MATTHEW STRABUK Staff Photographer
On May 27, 2023, in Ocean City, Kathleen Harper, a resident of Dennis Twp., came to support a protest walk over the Ninth Street bridge against offshore wind power.
MATTHEW STRABUK Staff Photographer
On May 27, 2023, in Ocean City, (l-r) Joseph Norris, a seasonal resident of Brigantine, speaking with Congressman Van Drew before a protest walk over the Ninth Street bridge against offshore wind power.
MATTHEW STRABUK Staff Photographer
Ocean City resident Mary Claire Shuster came to show her support for the protest.
MATTHEW STRABUK, Staff Photographer
On May 27, 2023, in Ocean City, (l-r) Janet McMahon and Karen Martine, from Marmora and Vineland, show their support for a protest walk over the Ninth Street bridge against offshore wind power.
MATTHEW STRABUK Staff Photographer
On May 27, 2023, in Ocean City, Pennsburgh PA resident DJJ Hutchinson showed his support for a protest walk over the Ninth Street bridge against offshore wind power.
MATTHEW STRABUK Staff Photographer
Nancy Hutchinson holds a sign with a quotation attributed to Albert Einstein.
MATTHEW STRABUK, Staff Photographer
On May 27, 2023, in Ocean City, Ocean City resident Kelly Hudak pushes her kids Ollie and Clay, 8 and 4 , duringa a protest walk over the Ninth Street bridge against offshore wind power.
MATTHEW STRABUK Staff Photographer
On May 27, 2023, in Ocean City, Ray McNeely, a city resident, shows his support for a protest walk over the Ninth Street bridge against offshore wind power.
MATTHEW STRABUK Staff Photographer
