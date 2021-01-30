Ocean City Castaway Cove arcade burns; owner vows to reopen in spring

Spectators were quick to mention how important the business — in existence for more than 60 years, according to its website — has been for the youth of the area.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shaun Barish, 42, of Mays Landing, said he was woken up at 7:45 a.m. by fire engines. He found out 45 minutes later that Playland had caught fire.

Fire damages Ocean City home OCEAN CITY — Fire damaged a seasonal home on Asbury Avenue on Thursday, a city spokesman sai…

“My heart was broken. I hate to see small businesses catching on fire. (Playland) is the greatest thing to help the kids out," Barish said.

John Waldron said he immediately thought of his grandchildren when he found out.

"My grandkids are going to miss it," said Waldron, a 69-year-old city resident. "They missed it all of this (past) summer, and they could miss it again next summer."

In a statement on Facebook, Playland management thanked people for their concerns and promised to reopen by spring.

Surf City fire damages Scojo's Restaurant SURF CITY — An early morning fire Thursday damaged the second floor of Scojo’s Restaurant, t…