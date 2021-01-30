Ocean City Castaway Cove arcade burns; owner vows to reopen in spring

OCEAN CITY — Fire struck Playland's Castaway Cove on the Boardwalk on Saturday morning.
The fire began at 7:40 a.m. in the building that includes the amusement park's arcade, offices, a hamburger restaurant and a Dairy Queen, according to a news release from the city. The building suffered extensive damage.
The iconic ship on the roof of the building was completely black. Crews reacted quickly to extinguish the flames and prevent the ship from collapsing.
The blaze was under control by late morning, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said, but firefighters remained on the scene to extinguish the last flames.
A west wind fueled the fire but likely spared neighboring buildings, Bergen said.
All of the rides in the back appeared untouched. Bergen said the Boardwalk did not appear to sustain any structural damage, but it would be assessed and access to the surrounding area would be blocked off for the time being.
The building was empty at the time the fire started, and no injuries were reported, Bergen said.
A crowd of onlookers watched the blaze from behind a three-block perimeter on a cold January morning. A few dozen could be found on the Boardwalk and in the parking lot of the Wild Dunes Inn, situated right across the street from the park. Most of the crowd had dispersed by 11:30 as firefighters continued their cleanup.
Spectators were quick to mention how important the business — in existence for more than 60 years, according to its website — has been for the youth of the area.
Shaun Barish, 42, of Mays Landing, said he was woken up at 7:45 a.m. by fire engines. He found out 45 minutes later that Playland had caught fire.
“My heart was broken. I hate to see small businesses catching on fire. (Playland) is the greatest thing to help the kids out," Barish said.
John Waldron said he immediately thought of his grandchildren when he found out.
"My grandkids are going to miss it," said Waldron, a 69-year-old city resident. "They missed it all of this (past) summer, and they could miss it again next summer."
In a statement on Facebook, Playland management thanked people for their concerns and promised to reopen by spring.
"We struggle to comprehend this morning's events and what will be of the next few months, but we can assure you this, WE WILL REBUILD!!" the statement read. "We have a secondary entrance that will now be our main entrance for the foreseeable future. We will be open sooner rather than later! For now, hug your loved ones, pray for the first responders and know that we will be back in the spring of 2021!"
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Bergen said.
Fire crews from Marmora, Longport, Margate, Somers Point, Tuckahoe, Seaville and Strathmere provided mutual aid, along with police units from Sea Isle City, Egg Harbor Township, Longport, Linwood and Northfield, rescue squads from AtlantiCare and Upper Township, and the Cape May County Regional Urban Search Team.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
