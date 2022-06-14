Ocean City budget, now with tax rate increase, approved in split vote

OCEAN CITY — City Council on Thursday narrowly approved an amended 2022 budget, which now includes a tax rate increase to cover additional trash collection costs.

The final vote was 4-3 on the $89.6 million budget. At points in the meeting, it looked likely that the budget would either be defeated or again amended to take the funds from another line and avoid increasing taxes.

“Bobby, this is a very dangerous game,” Councilman Pete Madden said to Council President Bob Barr at one point in the discussion. He said every member of council expressed confidence in the city professionals, but still advocated to ignore their advice.

City finance director told council that the tax increase was the most responsible way to cover the additional costs of the contract. Council member Tom Rotondi wanted to use federal COVID-19 relief money to cover the additional costs, while Council member Keith Hartzell suggested taking the funds out of the city surplus.

Multiple municipalities have faces similar decisions as the contractor Gold Medal Environmental said earlier this year that it could no longer afford to continue collecting trash and recycling under the terms of contracts negotiated years earlier.

North Wildwood decided to sever its contract, while other towns agreed to spend more. In Ocean City, the company asked for an additional $1.4 million, citing inflation, rapidly increasing gas prices and a labor market where wages are rising and workers are scant.

In negotiations, the city agreed to spend an additional $770,000 over the original contract for trash and recycling collection for the rest of the year. Also on Thursday, the city approved going out to bid for new contracts for the service starting next year.

At previous meetings, city administrator George Savastano said Ocean City could not go without trash collection in the summer.

In previous meetings, Rotondi described the amendment as a “bait-and-switch,” suggesting that Mayor Jay Gillian and his aligned ticket for City Council campaigned on a zero-increase budget only to increase taxes after the vote.

“It’s hard for me to swallow the fact that we knew two days after the election that we were getting a tax increase and we didn’t know prior to that,” Rotondi said.

In May, voters returned Gillian to the mayor’s seat over City Councilman Keith Hartzell. In the same non-partisan vote, Madden and Karen Bergman won reelection, along with political newcomer John Polcini. Rotondi narrowly fell short in the five-person race for three seats, but since he is already a ward councilman, he will remain on the governing body after the July 1 reorganization.

“I’m a 'no,' too,” said Hartzell. He suggested using more of the city surplus to cover the additional expense, rather than increasing taxes.

The budget increased by about 7/10ths of a cent on the tax rate for every $100 of assessed value compared to last year. On a house assessed at $600,000, the increase will amount to close to $42, according to city finance director Frank Donato.

City auditor Leon Costello said the amendment had to be approved at that meeting, and suggested if the City Council decided to change anything, it should be the fund balance, also called the surplus. Using the COVID relief money would include state scrutiny of the decision, he said.

Donato said the city used federal COVID relief money to plug a $2.1 million gap in last year’s budget due to declining revenues directly related to the pandemic. There is about $3.7 million left, which the administration plans to use on a pumping station to improve drainage, which Donato said was an allowable expense.

But he said the city should not use it for ongoing operating expenses like funding trash collections. He said the cost increases are not going to go away, but rather are likely to get worse.

“Putting COVID money into this budget to mask a trash problem is going to dig you an equal-sized hole in next year’s budget,” he said. He added that the budget already uses as much of the surplus as he would recommend.

“Digging into fund balance would be the same thing as infusing COVID money. You’re putting a one-time revenue source into a budget that’s not going to be there next year,” he said.

But Barr said the city made a commitment to the taxpayers to avoid a rate increase. He said the city team will have to budget carefully, and possibly cut some items for next year, and find ways to increase revenue.

Suggesting they follow the advice given on the budget, Bergman said, “It stinks. I know that the taxpayers don’t want to pay that. But everybody in this climate is paying extra money.”

“Just remember, our job is not to make an emotional or a political decision. Our job is to make a decision with a sound mind and clear eyes in the best interest of Ocean City,” Madden said.

Barr joined Rotondi and Hartzell in voting against the budget. Council members Bergman, Madden, Terrance Crowley and Jody Levchuk voted yes, with Levchuk casting the deciding vote.

During the discussion, Levchuk said he agreed with what Hartzell had said, and that he did believed there would be other ways to either cut costs or increase revenue. Later in the meeting, he said, “As far as the budget’s concerned, Pete’s right. We had time to talk about this.”

He described it as picking on the budget in the ‘bottom of the ninth,” but was skeptical that the administration did not believe there would be an increase.

No residents spoke about the budget at the public hearing before the vote. The final tax rate as approved is 47.89 cents for every $100 of assessed property value, or $2,873.40 for a property assessed at $600,000, in addition to school and county taxes.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.