OCEAN CITY — Without fanfare or discussion, City Council on Thursday approved an $81,500 contract with the William McLees architectural firm for work on the city’s Public Safety building.

The existing building at 835 Central Ave., which includes the police station and municipal court, had previously been a school and is more than a century old. The city has worked on multiple proposals to replace it, including a $42 million plan to build a new structure on West Avenue, bnut that proved an unpopular option.

The new plan will include significant renovations to the exiting building and a police substation on the Boardwalk at Eighth Street, housing much of the summer operations, Mayor Jay Gillian said in a message to residents on Friday.

“Several different locations for a new police station have been considered over the years, and the administration is recommending a project that will achieve the goals of both the police department and the community,” Gillian said in the posted message.

The Boardwalk substation would include public restrooms, he wrote. With the expanded police operations for the summer housed in the substation, that would ease the need for an expansion of the existing building, according to Gillian.

“The designs are just the first step in what will be a long process, and more information will be available as they take shape,” Gillian wrote.

Ocean City could ban cell antenna on private property

OCEAN CITY — City Council on Thursday introduced an ordinance that would limit future cell phone antenna to existing utility poles on public property.

A proposal to place an antenna for a 5G cell phone network on a commercial property on 34th Street has riled neighbors, who fear potential health impacts, although the Federal Communications Commission and other authorities say the systems are safe.

The city’s Planning Board has not yet made a determination on that application, which was delayed at a recent meeting as board members await a more detailed report on potential health impacts.

But the new ordinance would not impact that application, explained city attorney Dottie McCrosson at the meeting. She said the applicant has a right to rely on the zoning rules that where in place when the application was filed.

“The idea is to permit the facilities to be erected, because we need the service, but to put reasonable controls on where the facilities can be located,” McCrosson said.

Day permits considered for off-season beach driving

OCEAN CITY — In winter, some vehicles are allowed on Ocean City’s beaches. They must be four-wheel-drive to traverse the soft sand, they are to be used only for fishing, and the driver needs a permit.

But the city limits the number of permits, and right now, the waiting list for a spot includes hundreds of names. And most years, that list does not get much shorter; people who have the permits tend to keep them for decades.

On Thursday, City Council introduced an ordinance that would allow Police Chief Jay Prettyman to give one-day permits for beach access, at his discretion. As with the other permits to drive on the beach, these could only be used from Sept. 15 until May 15. The ordinance sets a cost of $20, and Gillian said it will only be for fishing access.

“This isn’t to go drive on the beach and look at the sunset,” he said.

A public hearing and final vote are set for April 27.