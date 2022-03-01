Ocean City bridge lights are blue and yellow for Ukraine

OCEAN CITY — The lights of the Route 52 causeway have been lit in blue and yellow, the colors of the flag of Ukraine, in a show of solidarity in the face of a Russian invasion.

Coincidentally, those are also the colors of Ocean City’s municipal flag.

According to Mayor Jay Gillian, the lights were changed to blue and yellow over the weekend. He said it has not been decided yet how long they will remain that way.

The lights were part of the reconstruction of the causeway connecting Ocean City to Somers Point. They have shone red for Valentine’s Day, pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, red, white and blue for July 4 and green for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Around Christmas, they are usually red and green. In 2016, the city lit the bridge in the colors of the rainbow in remembrance of those killed in a mass shooting at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

According to city spokesperson Doug Bergen, residents often ask Gillian to light the bridge in certain colors.

From banking to sports to vodka, Russia's isolation grows The actions against Moscow are happening in diverse, far-reaching ways that are remarkable for the extremely connected world in which we live.

“He did receive requests to turn it blue and yellow as a show of support for the people of Ukraine, and it seems as if a lot of people appreciate the gesture,” Bergen said.

Ukraine was also included in the prayer that opened Thursday's City Council meeting. Councilman Keith Hartzell usually leads a prayer at the start of the meetings. He started with a prayer for Tom Oves, a well-known businessman in the city, and former 4th Ward Councilman Roy Wagner. Both died in February.

“We lift up Ukraine. We lift up Europe. Lord, please intervene,” he said.

The bridge lights have been a popular addition since the new bridge was opened in 2012, along with the addition of a safe path for pedestrians and bike riders.

“It was 10 years and $400 million in the making, and the entire Route 52 causeway has become a true community resource,” Bergen said Tuesday. “In addition to providing an elevated, safe and efficient gateway to Ocean City, the state project brought us a new welcome center, a well-traveled shared use path, overlooks and fishing piers. But the under-deck lighting has been perhaps one of the most spectacular additions.”

After a decade, some work is needed.

“Like all equipment, the lighting does require maintenance and repairs. The state Department of Transportation is currently working to restore connections to the bridge closest to Somers Point,” he said. “On the Ocean City side, one lighting strip needs to be replaced, and another is not receiving signals from the controller (and remains lit green).”

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, following a steady increase in tension, a buildup of troops on the border and incursions by Russian forces in the east. The invasion includes missile and airstrikes, and hundreds of civilians have been killed. Estimates are there are close to a million people displaced within the country, a former Soviet republic that became democratic after mass protests known as the Orange Revolution.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.