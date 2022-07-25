 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ocean City Boy Scouts hosting pancake breakfast on July 31

  • 0
053122-pac-nws-ocmemorial

Members of Boy Scout Troop 32 participate in the Ocean City Memorial Day ceremony in May.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

OCEAN CITY — The Boy Scouts of America Troop 32 of Ocean City is holding its Summer Pancake Breakfast on July 31.

The event will take place at the Morvay-Miley-Cruice American Legion Post 524 at 46th Street and West Avenue. It will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage, paired with bottomless coffee, milk, orange juice and tea.

Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for children. Proceeds will go towards scouting activities, as well as supplies and equipment for the troop. Those seeking additional information can call Jen Somers at (609) 425-9494.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News