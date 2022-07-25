Ocean City Boy Scouts hosting pancake breakfast on July 31

OCEAN CITY — The Boy Scouts of America Troop 32 of Ocean City is holding its Summer Pancake Breakfast on July 31.
The event will take place at the Morvay-Miley-Cruice American Legion Post 524 at 46th Street and West Avenue. It will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage, paired with bottomless coffee, milk, orange juice and tea.
Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for children. Proceeds will go towards scouting activities, as well as supplies and equipment for the troop. Those seeking additional information can call Jen Somers at (609) 425-9494.
Contact Chris Doyle
