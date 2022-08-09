 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City bookshop to host New Jersey author Aug. 25

Cape May County Carousel

OCEAN CITY — A local bookshop will host an award-winning New Jersey author later this month.

Tom Tracy, author of the “Scoochie & Skiddles” book series, will be at Sun Rose Words & Music on Asbury Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 25 for a book signing and meet-and-greet, according to a news release about the event. His 5-year-old daughter Alice Catherine, the inspiration for the main character in Tracy’s books, will be there as well.

Tracy drew on his own family experience to write his books. The second book, published in January, tells the story of how he and his husband adopted their oldest daughter. It has won three awards since its publication, according to the release, including a Readers’ Choice Five Stars award, a Firebird Book Award and the Purple Dragonfly Book award.

The release praises Tracy’s books as a “celebration of childhood and the bond of family” as well as art that can advance “inclusivity and acceptance.”

