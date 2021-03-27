Ocean City Boardwalk sees return to form with Castaway Cove reopening, Easter egg hunt

OCEAN CITY — If Saturday’s scenes on the Boardwalk are a sign of things to come, the resort may be in for a successful summer after a down 2020.
Thousands made their way to the Boardwalk for what felt like a preview of the peak season ahead. Playland’s Castaway Cove, two months removed from a four-alarm fire that resulted in the loss of its arcade and office space, reopened most of its rides Saturday using a side entrance.
As people packed into the park, a number of businesses were also participating in a reimagined version of the city’s annual Easter egg hunt. Normally held on the beach, this year’s hunt had families moving from storefront to storefront to collect eggs and checking out a variety of local businesses in the process.
Melinda Zamichieli said she comes to Ocean City with her family at least once a month when it’s warm out, and Castaway Cove is their attraction of choice. When they found out it was reopening after the fire, they couldn’t wait a second longer.
“We woke up, we got dressed and we headed down,” said Zamichieli, 42, of Williamstown. “We were very anxious.”
Lines for popular stops like Manco & Manco pizza stretched across the width of the width of Boardwalk. Holly Kisby, manager of Jilly’s Candy Factory a few blocks away, described the early afternoon as “busy and hectic.”
“There’s excitement in the air,” Kisby said, “about the season starting and the summer beginning.”
Temperatures on the Boardwalk were in the mid-50s Saturday afternoon, which Playland’s Vice President Brian Hartley said played a big part in drawing crowds. That air of excitement, he added, permeated throughout the park.
“The phone’s been ringing off the hook the last three weeks,” Hartley said. “It’s really been wild. We’ve been getting a ton of emails (and) a lot of phone calls about when we’re opening. The weather cooperated, and you could not have asked for a better day in March than we have today.”
Some members of the community feared the park would be lost for the summer following the Jan. 30 electrical fire, which was ruled accidental, but park officials worked to establish a makeshift office space to continue operations while keeping Castaway Cove open through its side entrance.
On Saturday, the park opened with 21 of its 32 rides available. The other 11, including the GaleForce Roller Coaster, were closed because many of the rides were powered from a room that was destroyed in the fire. Some rides also had parts in the building, so replacement parts are expected within a few weeks.
Last year, Castaway Cove didn’t reopen until July and with limited capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hartley added that a lot of the park’s events had to be canceled in 2020, but it currently has a “full calendar” for 2021, though capacity remains capped at 50% under current state guidelines.
Because of the eagerness of many to finally get out of the house, Stockton University finance professor Michael Busler predicted some shore towns could have one of the best, if not the best, summers in recent memory. Hartley thinks that possibility is very much in play for Ocean City.
“It definitely is set up for that,” he said. “You know, with our town, a lot of things go into it. When you get to the summer season, there are always people here. This time of the year and the fall, it’s all (dependent on) weather. If you have a forecast for great weather, you’re going to have a great weekend.”
