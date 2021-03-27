Ocean City Boardwalk sees return to form with Castaway Cove reopening, Easter egg hunt

“There’s excitement in the air,” Kisby said, “about the season starting and the summer beginning.”

Temperatures on the Boardwalk were in the mid-50s Saturday afternoon, which Playland’s Vice President Brian Hartley said played a big part in drawing crowds. That air of excitement, he added, permeated throughout the park.

“The phone’s been ringing off the hook the last three weeks,” Hartley said. “It’s really been wild. We’ve been getting a ton of emails (and) a lot of phone calls about when we’re opening. The weather cooperated, and you could not have asked for a better day in March than we have today.”

Some members of the community feared the park would be lost for the summer following the Jan. 30 electrical fire, which was ruled accidental, but park officials worked to establish a makeshift office space to continue operations while keeping Castaway Cove open through its side entrance.

On Saturday, the park opened with 21 of its 32 rides available. The other 11, including the GaleForce Roller Coaster, were closed because many of the rides were powered from a room that was destroyed in the fire. Some rides also had parts in the building, so replacement parts are expected within a few weeks.